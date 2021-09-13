The tallest K-pop idols in 2021

Previously, we explored a list of the shortest female K-pop idols that have been in the industry throughout its history. For this article, we've compiled a list of some of the tallest K-pop idols that have set foot in the entertainment scene.

Disclaimer: This list includes idols that are officially together and have not disbanded as of 2021.

Who is the tallest K-pop idol of 2021?

5) 2Z Jung Hyun (189 cm)

According to rlist, Junghyun of 2Z stands at 189 cm or 6' 2.4". He is a bassist and vocalist for the band 2Z.

Junghyun was revealed as a member of the boy band 2Z on November 19, 2019. They debuted on January 14, 2020, with the EP "We Tuzi." 2Z is currently under Morph Management and GOGO2020. Junghyun was born on May 20, 2002.

4) GreatGuys Hwal Chan (190 cm)

Reportedly, Hwal Chan stands at a whopping 190 cm or 6' 2.8". He is a singer for GreatGuys, a K-pop boy group under DNA Entertainment.

Hwal Chan debuted with the rest of the K-pop group on August 25, 2017. They've been active since then, with their latest album "Again" beinreleased in 2021. Hwal Chan was born on September 18, 1996.

3) SF9 Rowoon (190.5 cm)

On the Korean variety show "Ask Us Anything," SF9's Rowoon revealed that he was 190.5 cm or 6'3".

Rowoon, or Kim Seokwoo, debuted as a member of SF9 alongside the rest of the group in 2016. He has also pursued several acting projects on the side, along with his idol career. He was born on August 7, 1996.

2) GreatGuys Uiyeon (192 cm)

Uiyeon, like Hwal Chan, is a member of the K-pop group GreatGuys under DNA Entertainment. According to Makestar, he stands at 192 cm or 6'3.5".

Uiyeon was born on October 23, 1996. He is the lead rapper for GreatGuys and studied at Daekyeung University.

1) KNK Seoham (193 cm)

KNK Seoham is the tallest male K-pop idol to have graced the industry, standing at 193 cm or 6'3.9". He is a part of the group KNK, which is now under 220 Entertainment.

KNK was previously signed to YNB Entertainment. Eventually, the K-pop group terminated their contracts and moved to 220 Entertainment. Seoham was born on October 28, 1993. He previously used to be a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment and JYP Entertainment.

