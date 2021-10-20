The King’s Affection, episode 4: Jung Ji-eun blackmailed to serve crown prince Lee Hwi, close to finding out the truth

The King’s Affection, episode 4, saw Dami (Park Eun-bin) continue to live her life as crown prince Lee Hwi in the palace. Her twin brother lost his life because he was mistaken for her.

Since then, she had obeyed her mother’s orders and hidden the fact that she was the girl who was supposed to be killed for being born as a twin in the royal family.

The one person she had wished she could speak to as Dami is none other than the young boy — Ji-eun (Ro Woon) — she had met as a court maid in the palace. She learned that he was the son of the very man who had killed the real prince.

After Ji-eun went to Ming, Dami was preoccupied with learning the royal ways and the politics of the palace.

So when she met Ji-eun after years, he spotted her at an unfortunate moment. Her hair was down, and her clothes were damaged. She looked like her true self, a woman, and this put Ji-eun in danger in The King’s Affection, episode 4.

What put him in further danger was that he ended up as the crown prince’s tutor. Ji-eun was referred to by the one man that the crown prince’s father hated: the former Queen’s father.

The Left Councilor was the one who came up with the idea of killing the twin to avoid a royal scandal. So he was responsible for the actual crown prince’s death. His lieutenant and Ji-eun’s father killed the prince after he spotted Dami in the palace.

The twins had swapped their outfits for unavoidable reasons, and that led to a tragedy. Now, with Ji-eun reentering her life, Dami is under pressure in The King’s Affection, episode 4.

If he got too close to the truth, recognizing the girl he’d fallen for, she’d be ruined. Dami will be left with no choice but to kill him.

To avoid that, Dami tried to use the bad reputation that Ji-eun had built for himself over the years to fire him as her tutor in The King’s Affection, episode 4. Instead, she was convinced by Ji-eun to make a bet.

Why does Ji-eun want to remain the royal tutor in The King’s Affection, episode 4?

Ji-eun had to stay employed at the palace as a royal tutor because his father was blackmailing him in The King’s Affection, episode 4.

His father arrested two of Ji-eun’s closest associates and told his son that the only way they would remain safe was if he worked with the crown prince and helped him make a good impression when an envoy from Ming arrived. That is the reason Ji-eun worked hard in The King’s Affection, episode 4.

When Dami tried to torture Ji-eun in The King’s Affection, episode 4, in the hopes of getting him to resign, she was shocked to see him not give in. Instead, he placed a bet with her. He told her he would resign if she scored high points in her upcoming examination.

Also Read

If she won the bet, he was ready to give his life up. If he won, she was to take his classes seriously. She lost the bet in The King’s Affection, episode 4, but Ji-eun ended up making an enemy out of the man who had employed him at the palace in the first place.

Will he be safe in this K-Drama?

Edited by Ravi Iyer