The King's Affection, episode 1: Park Eun-bin and Ro Woon drama has an ominous start

The King's Affection, the latest drama streaming on Netflix, is a weekly period drama originally aired on the local network, KBC. The show stars Park Eun-bin and Ro Woon in lead roles, but the actors are not introduced in the premiere episode.

In The King's Affection, episode 1 sets up an ominous past for the female lead. She is the twin daughter of the Crown Prince, and her birth was considered harmful within the royal family.

From the beginning, her life was in danger, and it was her mother, the Crown Princess, who saved her daughter by manipulating her father and the King's men.

Abandoned princess returns as court maid in The King's Affection, episode 1

However, fate brought her back to the palace as a young girl employed as a court maid. She was abandoned next to a well and taken in by an older person who helped her get work at the palace.

The young girl grabbed the attention of the crown prince's son, her brother. She looked like his doppelganger, and his situation required him to make use of her.

He left her to act as him in his clothes while he stepped out as a court maid in The King's Affection. His beloved teacher was being punished by the King for treason, and all that Lee Hwi could do was sneak out to understand the situation.

It was during one such attempt that things got messy for the twins in the Netflix show. The Crown Princess' family, who hoped to manipulate and work with the King further, wanted to erase the existence of the second child in The King's Affection.

That was the reason why the Crown Princess went to a great extent to save her. However, when one of the men employed by her father took a look at the court maid, he understood the situation and did what he believed was the best.

He followed the court maid when she stepped out of the palace in The King's Affection, episode 1. He watched her make her way to the site where the royal teacher was set to receive capital punishment, and on the way back, this man tracked the court maid to kill her.

At one point, the court maid realized that she was in danger and tried to escape, but to no avail.

However, the King's man was mistaken, as the court maid who was out in The King's Affection was not the girl but the prince.

He wanted to look at his teacher and, if possible, stop the execution from happening. So he used the court maid to swap places with her. The unaware man aimed an arrow and shot it too in the K-Drama.

The Crown Princess had saved her daughter in The King's Affection with the help of one of the men who worked closely with her husband. This man also saw the chase and attempted his best to stop anything untoward from happening.

However, it did not work. Instead, the episode ended with the young boy being struck by an arrow.

Edited by Ravi Iyer