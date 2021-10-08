Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5: Dali gets robbed in a motel and is found covered in bruises, angering Moo-hak

In Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5, Dali (Park Gyu-yong) found herself pushed into a corner over a shortage of funds. On one side, she had to pay her employees, and on the other, she had no funds because everything was taken over by her cousin, who caused her father’s death.

The cousin is dead set on getting Dali to sell the art center for a profitable income and get a share. However, Dali wanted to keep the art center as a reminder of her dead father.

She worked hard to find ways to make things work for her and her employees in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5.

Why was Dali in a motel in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5?

However, it was all in vain.

Dali had managed to get her hands on some money to pay her employees in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5. She even got a refund from the hotel she had checked into after her house got sold.

Dali instead checked into a cheap motel and hoped to pay her employees’ salary with the money she had left.

Things did not go according to plan in the K-Drama, as Dali was robbed at the motel. She fought to hold onto the bag with her money, but she was unable to.

Instead, Dali got a black eye and bruises all over her body. The one who rescued her the next day in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5, was Won-tak. He is the one who Dali and her father took in.

He is a close friend of Dali’s, and it is at his place that she ended up staying after the traumatic night. He helped her find the money and ensured that she did not end up at another unsafe motel.

It was not Moo-hak who helped her, but her friend. Won-tak also lied to Dali that the money he had given her was the one she had lost.

He had actually handed her his money. One that Dali would have refused in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5, if she knew the truth.

She found out a day later that her case was still being investigated, and all her pent-up frustration burst when Moo-hak (Kim Min-jae) decided to corner her about the robbery.

She had kept it hidden from everyone in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5, but a news article leaked information about the incident and exaggerated it for sensationalism. While Moo-hak did not believe that she was with a lover, he was confident that she was robbed and was shocked to find out that Dali was hurt as she tried to hold on to her money.

His tone hurt Dali, and she had no way forward but to attack him in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5. She pointed out that he was one of the many people who were around her for the money. She said that it was ironic to see him comment as if he genuinely cared about her.

The question now on every fans’ mind is: Will this lead to a love confession?

A still from Dali and the Cocky Prince (Image via KBS drama/Instagram)

That is something viewers will find out about in the upcoming episodes of the show. Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 5 aired on KBS.

Edited by Ravi Iyer