5 Best BTS comeback fan theories

BTS recently announced their comeback on June 10 at the end of their fourth PTD concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Fans were shocked when a VCR started playing right after the concert ended, but the confusion soon turned to excitement when "We are Bulletproof” flashed on the screen.

Those words were then replaced by the date of their comeback, "2022.06.10.” This was enough for the fans to erupt into cheers, which shook the Allegiant Stadium.

BTS has not released an album in over 500 days, the longest drought ARMYs have had to go through since Map of the Soul: Persona. Fans are eagerly awaiting this comeback, and are counting down the days till they get to hear new music from the group.

5 theories surrounding BTS' latest comeback

The ARMY discusses theories whenever there is a hint of a BTS comeback, and they are usually right. They predicted a Becky G and J-Hope collaboration based on Korean snacks uploaded to Becky G's social media.

So, it was to no one's surprise that they had a few thoughts about the direction BTS' next comeback was going to take. Unsurprisingly, all the theories are interconnected with each other.

ᴮᴱSaяah ⟭⟬⁷ ⟬⟭ (Busy 👩🏾‍💼/📚) @__Samira7__ After the news of a new album coming on June 10th I couldn't help but look into the elements displayed in the promotional video shared earlier today. So, let me share my thoughts about this transition into a new @BTS_twt era 🧵 After the news of a new album coming on June 10th I couldn't help but look into the elements displayed in the promotional video shared earlier today. So, let me share my thoughts about this transition into a new @BTS_twt era 🧵 https://t.co/6yAdVea6B6

1) We-Me-Us

The ARMY found it highly suspicious when RM uploaded a drawing of the members on Instagram and captioned it "WE" with inverted commas. What was more suspicious was that he deleted it after a while.

J-Hope also uploaded a picture to his Instagram story in the coming days and captioned it "ME". The theme of "ME", "WE", and "US" was also part of the advertisement they shot for Hyundai.

"ME" and "WE" are the exact opposites of each other, and when put on top of one another, they form the BTS logo. Hence, the ARMY believes this has some connection to the group’s comeback.

It is possible that their next album could be related to the group's dynamics and the memories they have shared.

Ysa⁷ Finding Filo Army moots @prod_bts7 About the “WE” and “ME” theory guys!! I rewatched the 2021 Festa and I FREAKED OUT when they mentioned “WE”. They also talked about “MEMORIES” and RM said in his latest VLive it's time to go back to our roots and how we started. About the “WE” and “ME” theory guys!! I rewatched the 2021 Festa and I FREAKED OUT when they mentioned “WE”. They also talked about “MEMORIES” and RM said in his latest VLive it's time to go back to our roots and how we started. https://t.co/k5Ou5CTMYA

2) Reflection

🌙 🌸TAN ⁷🌸 🌙 CB JUNE 10th @chubbymoIaIa Okay so 🤔 9 reflections, bts logo looking like an album library on streaming platforms. 9 like 9 years of BTS. Our theory of WE vs ME. We are bulletproof = we are bangtan= we are bts. Black & white like their debut outfit. Reflecting on the past, their youth and moving forward? Okay so 🤔 9 reflections, bts logo looking like an album library on streaming platforms. 9 like 9 years of BTS. Our theory of WE vs ME. We are bulletproof = we are bangtan= we are bts. Black & white like their debut outfit. Reflecting on the past, their youth and moving forward? https://t.co/nWbYjonqhR

The BTS logo, seen at the end of the concert, had nine afterimages on both sides. The ARMY theorizes that these are reflections of the group’s nine years. This also connects with the "WE" and "ME" theories, as the two words are reflections of each other.

The ARMY believes that the group will revisit their past and reflect on their time in the industry, and the comeback will be about reminiscing their musical journey.

♡Annie♡ @OkularyNamjoona

I think I have sum like theory about new bts comeback

I was watching the bts grammy performance. I saw on the wall Fire lyrics and then a few photos. They are photos of each member from I need u

I think the comeback may be similiar to their old songs.

#bts Okay guys hear me outI think I have sum like theory about new bts comebackI was watching the bts grammy performance. I saw on the wall Fire lyrics and then a few photos. They are photos of each member from I need uI think the comeback may be similiar to their old songs. Okay guys hear me outI think I have sum like theory about new bts comebackI was watching the bts grammy performance. I saw on the wall Fire lyrics and then a few photos. They are photos of each member from I need uI think the comeback may be similiar to their old songs.#bts https://t.co/YZWMu8JKjR

During their GRAMMY performance, the background screen showed a lot of their past music videos, making the ARMY speculate that it could be a hint for their new album.

The ARMY believes the group will take a journey down memory lane during this comeback and revisit older eras. They also believe that this might be their self-titled era and the album title could be related to their name.

3) Going back to their roots

ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬ 💜10.06.2022 @bts07ddaeng Time for theories bare with me yall I wrote this theory on here 4 times



BTS through MOTS: Persona & 7, they readressed their past albums too

We know BTS readressed their old MVs or songs



N.O-NO

Boy In Luv-Boy With Luv

Intro SLA-Shadow

BTS debut trailer-Ego

WAB Pt2-WAB eternal+ Time for theories bare with me yall I wrote this theory on here 4 timesBTS through MOTS: Persona & 7, they readressed their past albums tooWe know BTS readressed their old MVs or songsN.O-NOBoy In Luv-Boy With LuvIntro SLA-ShadowBTS debut trailer-EgoWAB Pt2-WAB eternal+ https://t.co/d8N9NDzP3V

Many believe the album will sample a lot of their older songs, something BTS have done previously as well. They started out as a hip-hop group and fans believe that their next album will be hip-hop focused.

SUGA had mentioned previously in an interview that fans would not have to wait too long for the release of more hip-hop tracks. News of the collaboration with Snoop Dogg only confirmed the ARMY's belief.

The phrase "NO MORE DREAM,” which is also the name of their debut single, was changed to "DREAM" at the end of the music video for ON, which makes fans further believe a hip-hop title track will be part of the upcoming album.

4) HYYH

A lot of parallels could be drawn between scenes of BTS’ PTD concert VCRs and HYYH music videos. The HYYH era is one of the most hyped and iconic eras of the group, as the Bangtan Universe's (BU) plot is heavily embedded in the music videos.

Fans believe that this could mean a revisit to the BU, something which the septet hasn't done in a while.

BTS UNIVERSE AND MUSIC⁷ @BTSmusicandBU



Map of the Soul : 7 talks about finding our real self, and the discovery and confrontarion with the hidden aspects of the personality.



references have been made revolving HYYH as well. 🏻 for the upcoming comeback, I believe it's very much connected to BTS' debut / young self.Map of the Soul : 7 talks about finding our real self, and the discovery and confrontarion with the hidden aspects of the personality.references have been made revolving HYYH as well. for the upcoming comeback, I believe it's very much connected to BTS' debut / young self. Map of the Soul : 7 talks about finding our real self, and the discovery and confrontarion with the hidden aspects of the personality.references have been made revolving HYYH as well. 👇🏻

The ARMY theorizes that this new era could be a return to the HYYH era, or at least something similar. RM even posted pictures on his Instagram story reminiscing about HYYH, making fans more suspicious.

5) The blue train

SumSum⁷🍊BTS COMEBACK IS COMING @SumSumSeVeN THIS TRAIN WAS DESTINED TO BE THE PART OF EVERY BTS CB. THIS TRAIN WAS DESTINED TO BE THE PART OF EVERY BTS CB. https://t.co/yylIHhDwvt

It would not be a BTS comeback if the blue train did not make its appearance. The ARMY has since forever wondered what the numbers on the train meant, and they have connected it to every comeback the group has ever had.

Now, it has become a running joke to continuously bring it up and connect it to the group's new release, no matter how ludicrous the theory is.

No matter what this new comeback holds, it will undoubtedly be the group's biggest era ever. The septet and ARMYs are both equally excited to embark on this new journey.

