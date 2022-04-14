"The nicest group of people you'll ever meet": Trevor Noah shares his experience of meeting BTS at the 2022 Grammys

South African comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah recently shared his experience of meeting the world-famous K-pop boy group BTS. During a commercial break for The Daily Show, the host revealed what it was like to meet the K-pop megastars at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Noah seems to have enjoyed the group’s company and praised them endlessly for their exemplary talent and kindness. He said:

“You know, one thing I love about BTS is, they are, first of all, the nicest group of people you’ll ever meet."

Ever since BTS stepped foot on the 2022 Grammy red carpet, all eyes have been fixed on the members and their interactions with other A-list celebrities inside the venue.

Trevor Noah talks about BTS on The Daily Show

The 2022 Grammy Awards was a historic night that took place on April 3 and honored some of the most talented artists in the music industry. With all the glam and hype, musicians from around the world delivered jaw-dropping performances, some of which have gone down in history as the greatest performances of the year.

Trevor Noah was selected as the emcee for this year’s award ceremony. Noah ensured an amazing event with his remarkable confidence and hilarious jokes. He also interacted with various famous personalities, and BTS was one of them.

During a commercial break for his talk show The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah revealed his experience meeting BTS at the Grammy Awards. In a video titled Trevor on Meeting BTS - Between The Scenes/The Daily Show on YouTube, Noah was seen interacting with his audience. One audience member asked:

“We’re dying to know, what was it like to talk to BTS?."

Noah replied:

“You know, they say sometimes when you experience too much joy in a moment, you sort of black it out.”

The conversation took place during Noah’s Emmy-nominated digital series titled Between the Scenes, which is recorded in between takes for The Daily Show.

Noah continued to discuss the meeting and stated that the BTS members were some of the nicest people that he's ever met. He went on to explain:

"And it's not, like, nice because sometimes people say 'nice' but lose context. You know what I mean?. No, they’re just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do."

Noah also spoke about BTS’ dance moves during their spy-themed performance at the Grammys:

"They’re so good and efficient at what they do. Like, they hit their marks. They’re learning their moves. But, like, really precise, you know?."

Comparing the world-famous K-pop group to other boy bands of the past, Trevor Noah cracked a joke about boy group NSYNC but didn’t mean to throw any kind of shade. He stated:

"I was just like, the moves that these kids are doing, and then you think of the boy bands I grew up with, and I’m like, damn."

In other news, BTS kickstarted its four-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 8. The group has already winded up two shows and will perform the two final concerts on April 15 and April 16. To celebrate the BTS's arrival, Vegas has temporarily renamed itself “Borahaegas.” and the city is now lit with purple and blue colors.

Edited by Siddharth Satish