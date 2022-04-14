BTS becomes the first K-pop act to surpass 1 million streams on all its songs on Spotify

Global K-pop sensation BTS has achieved an impressive new milestone on the music streaming platform Spotify. The group has a total of 253 songs on the global music platform, each of which has surpassed 1 million streams. The septet has now become the first K-pop act to attain this landmark.

Nicolle⁷ @EgosShadow7 BTS have 253/253 songs on Spotify with 1M+ streams . We did it🥳 BTS have 253/253 songs on Spotify with 1M+ streams . We did it🥳😂

With the group’s ever-rising popularity, thousands of musicophiles are tuning in to hear some of the group’s hitmaker tracks. The septet also recently received its first-ever Spotify One Billion Stream plaque for its English single Dynamite.

BTS' 253 songs on Spotify surpass 1 million streams: Fans aim to stream 11 tracks to reach 100 million milestone

The K-pop boy group has achieved an incredible feat on Spotify, with all of its 253 songs surpassing the 1 million landmark. The septet currently has over 30 million followers on Spotify, far more than any other K-pop artist has on the music streaming platform.

The group's Spotify account (Image via Spotify)

With numerous people streaming the group’s music on a daily basis, it comes as no surprise that some of its songs have reached billions of streams on Spotify. The septet currently has 253 songs on Spotify, including its remixes, Japanese versions, and solo songs.

The group’s five most-streamed tracks are Dynamite with 1.32 billion streams, Butter with 836 million streams, Boy With Luv with 835 million streams, My Universe (collab with Coldplay) with 544 million streams, and Fake Love with 524 million streams.

Meanwhile, K-pop group BLACKPINK has reached this tremendous milestone as well, but the group only has 30 songs on the music streaming platform as opposed to BTS' 253.

BLACKPINK's Spotify account (Image via Spotify)

Along with BTS’s latest accomplishment on Spotify, 89 of its songs have also reached the 100 million streams landmark. Fans are now trying to stream the 11 remaining songs, which are close to attaining 100 million streams on Spotify.

Latest updates on the group

On April 10, 2022, BTS broke another Guinness World Record. For the third consecutive year, the group bagged the 'Favorite Music Group' award at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica.

With its latest achievement, the group has exceeded its own Guinness World Record for the 'Most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards won by a music group.' The septet’s recent win is a true testament to its increasing fame and hype around the globe.

Edited by Danyal Arabi