BTS' J-Hope bid farewell to Las Vegas with a tour of the city

BTS might have concluded the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concert on April 16, but the members’ tour of the city lasted much longer, as demonstrated by J-Hope.

The mega-popular group performed at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, to sold-out stadiums on all days. Not letting the GRAMMY disappointment put a damper on their spirits, the talented septet gave ARMY members across the globe nights to remember.

The group concluded the final show of the 4-day concert with a surprise comeback announcement. In a 12-second long video, BTS revealed their comeback date, which is June 10.

Aside from the much anticipated date, J-Hope gave fans an inside view of his tour of Las Vegas, enjoying everything the desert city has on offer.

BTS' J-Hope posted a series of pictures on his Instagram stories

On April 17, the rapper, also known as Jung Ho-seok and Hobi, shared his tour of the city of Las Vegas over the past few days via his Instagram stories. The first treat for ARMY members across the globe, kicking off his Las Vegas tour, was a selfie of J-Hope wearing his trademark sunglasses.

The idol's first stop was the ARIA Resort & Casino, one of the city's biggest luxury resorts. Hobi also made a stop at Barbie: A Cultural Icon's Las Vegas exhibition, where, in typical Hoseok fashion, he posed like one of the dolls, charming fans with both his good looks and fun-loving personality.

j-hope daily™ @thehobiprint Hoseok posing like a doll in the Barbie Las Vegas exhibition he visited 🥺 Hoseok posing like a doll in the Barbie Las Vegas exhibition he visited 🥺 https://t.co/AS83w7l8sU

The next stop was at one of Las Vegas' Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants, Carbone, which is also a part of the ARIA. Rumored to be the richest member of BTS, Hobi did not disappoint with his order, which included a bottle of Opus One wine, which costs well over $400 USD.

Incidentally, this was not the first time he visited this restaurant. On April 7, ahead of the first concert, J-Hope, along with V and Jungkook, had a "trio date" at the same restaurant. The rapper commemorated the event with a cute video of the BTS boys enjoying themselves.

taekook 📂 || TK NOTICED MY BANNER 😭 @taekookfolder hobi made a video of the vhopekook dinner date at Carbone and Bellagio Fountains🥺 THIS TRIO IS JUST THE CUTEST



Omghobi made a video of the vhopekook dinner date at Carbone and Bellagio Fountains🥺 THIS TRIO IS JUST THE CUTEST Omg😭 hobi made a video of the vhopekook dinner date at Carbone and Bellagio Fountains🥺 THIS TRIO IS JUST THE CUTEST 💜https://t.co/8G6wrP9dC3

Apart from sightseeing, J-Hope also hung out with a lot of other artists, including Colombian singer and rapper J. Balvin. Also known as the Prince of Reggaeton, J. Balvin is one of the best-selling Latin music artists, with worldwide sales of over 35 million records.

The BTS member also met none other than Lady Gaga after attending her live performance on April 14. Hobi had quite the fanboy moment as he wrote a gushing note proclaiming his admiration and love for the legend.

J-Hope concluded his trip down memory lane (and Las Vegas) with a picture of himself backstage, and a picture of the group on stage, bidding adieu to the audience.

With finally an official comeback date to look forward to, ARMY members were more than grateful for these pictures and insights from everyone's favorite Hobi.

