BTS' J-Hope pens special appreciation post for Lady Gaga, calls her his "Queen"

Global K-pop sensation BTS are currently in the US for their sold-out four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage, in Las Vegas. While taking a break before their second-half concert dates, group member J-Hope explored Sin City with some staff members and attended Lady Gaga’s live performance.

Captivated by her performance, J-Hope got the opportunity to meet Lady Gaga backstage after her act and clicked a series of pictures that created ripples on the internet. Previously, group member V, too, got himself clicked with the Queen of Pop at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which shook the internet.

BTS' J-Hope showcases his fanboy moment on Instagram

It was a night full of good jazz vibes for BTS member J-Hope on April 14, 2022, as the rapper attended Lady Gaga’s live performance in Sin City. The Chicken Noodle Soup superstar took to his official Instagram account and posted a series of pictures on his Stories.

In his pictures, J-Hope revealed Lady Gaga’s event tickets and customized dollar notes with Gaga’s face printed on them to purchase food and drinks.

Not only did BTS' J-Hope watch the legendary American pop singer perform, but he also got the opportunity to meet her backstage. J-Hope took to his Instagram feed and updated fans about his meeting with the Bad Romance singer.

The rapper posted a series of pictures with Lady Gaga and penned down his fanboy moment in the caption. He said,

"Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her perform so much."

J-Hope continued to praise Lady Gaga and said,

"She was incredible today, but off stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for the rest of my life."

J-Hope further tagged Lady Gaga and called her his queen. He asked her to continue making amazing music as she always does and thanked her for making him discover the beauty of jazz music.

"@ladygaga, my queen forever!!! Please keep making your incredible music. Thanks to you, today I discovered the beauty of jazz!!! I will cheer you on as a fan!!! Love you!!."

