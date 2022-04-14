British actor Simon Pegg reveals that he will be attending BTS' 'Permission To Dance On Stage' concert in Las Vegas

British actor Simon Pegg is jetting off to attend BTS’s Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas. The global superstar updated fans on his Instagram stories and shared the news with much excitement. Simon has declared himself a true ARMY on multiple occasions and continues to create a buzz whenever he talks about the boy group.

Previously, Simon had commended the group for their exemplary performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The septet wowed A-list celebrities seated in the audience and their worldwide fans with a spectacular performance of Butter. He also gave group member Jin a shout-out and compared him to Mission Impossible character, Benji Dunn.

Simon Pegg expresses his excitement to see BTS in Las Vegas

On April 14, 2022, Simon Pegg took to his official Instagram account to announce that he was flying to Las Vegas with his daughter Matilda, lovingly called Tilly, to attend BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

Styled in a comfortable street style look comprising a black t-shirt and a hip-hop cap, Simon sat in his chair and expressed his excitement to see BTS perform live in Las Vegas. He said,

"We’re going to Vegas today. We’re taking the nipper to see BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE live, and I’m quite excited about it."

Later the same day, Simon updated his Instagram stories again showing that they had reached Las Vegas. In the picture, his daughter Matilda can be seen standing in a hotel room pointing in the direction of BTS’ concert venue. He uploaded the picture with Elvis Presley's hit track Viva Las Vegas playing in the background and captioned it as, "Made it!."

Simon's daughter standing in picture (Image via @simonpegg/Instagram)

Simon Pegg became an ARMY when he was introduced to the group by his daughter Matilda. She, too, is known to be an ARMY and frequently shares K-pop songs on her social media platforms. Matilda has also made appearances on her father’s Instagram, and they talk about their admiration for the group from time to time.

Las Vegas is ready for the BTS frenzy

BTS is gearing up for the last two days of their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 15 and 16. The city has joined in on the festivities and renamed itself "Borahaegas" to celebrate the event. The city has updated its bright yellow and white lights to purple and blue as the combination is recognized as the group's signature.

