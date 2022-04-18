Top 5 BTS comebacks, ranked: From Dynamite to Wings

BTS is gearing up for a comeback in 2022, and fans cannot keep calm. During the last day of their PTD Las Vegas concert, the septet teased a new album. A couple of hours later, BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced BTS' comeback with the album We Are Bulletproof.

With every comeback, the pop sensation delivers a power pact and brilliantly crafted music. Hence, the ARMY is eagerly waiting for We Are Bulletproof, which will be released on June 10, 2022.

The highly-anticipated comeback is almost two months away. In the meantime, let's take a look at the most hyped and creative BTS comebacks and albums that blew our minds.

5 best BTS comebacks from Wings to Dynamite, ranked

1) Wings (2016)

Wings gave BTS many of their firsts, including their first Artist of the Year Daesang at MAMAs. It is partially one of the reasons behind placing Wings in the top spot. The album was heavenly influenced by Hermann Hesse's coming-of-age novel, Demien. The album includes its front liner, Blood Sweat and Tears, which also topped Gaon Digital Charts.

Wings soon became a financial hit for the band with other songs like 21'st Century Girls, BTS Cypher 4, Am I Wrong, and more. Its repackaged album, You Never Walk Alone (2017) introduced three new tracks (Spring Day, Not Today, Outro: Wings) adding more success to the album.

2) The Most Beautiful Moment in life Pt. 2 (2015)

🗝 to the Magic Shop⁷ @KeyToMagicShop HYYH Pt.2



The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2 (화양연화 Pt.2; 花樣年華 Pt.2) is the fourth mini album by BTS. It was released on November 30, 2015 with "Run" serving as the album's title track.

The album was the fifth best-selling album of 2015 in South Korea. HYYH Pt.2The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2 (화양연화 Pt.2; 花樣年華 Pt.2) is the fourth mini album by BTS. It was released on November 30, 2015 with "Run" serving as the album's title track. The album was the fifth best-selling album of 2015 in South Korea. https://t.co/qkT5onWS6r

A year before dropping Wings, the septet released one of their biggest masterpieces: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt. 2. Carefully inspecting youth and its journey to newer fears and insecurities, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt 2 is indeed a beautiful album by the group.

With the help of songs such as Run, Butterfly, Outro: House Of Cards, Silver Spoon, and more, the group's 4th mini album flawlessly expands their discography. It also reflects the growth of seven members as musicians as it allowed fans to take a peek into the album making credits.

3) Love Yourself: Her

Marked as the biggest turning point in the group's career, Love Yourself: Her introduced the world to their smash hit song DNA. The fifth EP by the K-pop boy group received praise globally and successfully managed to entertain the western audience, hence opening bigger gates for the boy group.

Billboard writer Tamar Herman described the album as "a dual exploration of the group's electro-pop and hip-hop leanings." The album consists of a lineup with songs like Mic Drop, DNA, Go Go, Pied Piper, Best Of Me, and a few others.

4) Dynamite (2020)

BTS' first ever English track Dynamite takes up the fourth spot due to its popularity and worldwide recognition. The song single handedly became one of the biggest successes of the group. The bubblegum pop and retro funk song brought positivity among fans during the dreadful years of the pandemic.

With a music video inspired by 1970's music, Dynamite was a commercial business that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group also achieved their first Grammy nomination, with Dynamite making it one of the biggest songs to be released in 2020.

5) Map of the Soul: 7 (2020)

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k Billboard 200 at #49, extending its record as



*Previous albums with the highest # of weeks in Top 50 are MOTS: Persona & LY: Answer with 10. MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 spends its 18th consecutive week on theBillboard 200 at #49, extending its record as @BTS_twt 's album with the highest number of weeks inside Top 50. (15)*Previous albums with the highest # of weeks in Top 50 are MOTS: Persona & LY: Answer with 10. MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 spends its 18th consecutive week on the 🇺🇸 Billboard 200 at #49, extending its record as @BTS_twt's album with the highest number of weeks inside Top 50. (15) 🏆*Previous albums with the highest # of weeks in Top 50 are MOTS: Persona & LY: Answer with 10. https://t.co/bwhJRvo4wm

The Map of the Soul: 7 represents the group as one of the finest artists the global audience will ever witness. With masterpieces such as Black Swan and ON, the album became the world's best-selling album in 2020, reaching no.1 in 20 countries.

The record is heavenly influenced by urban contemporary genres like rock, pop, and EDM. More than that, artists such as Troye Sivan, Ed Sheeran, Sia, and Halsey worked on the album, producing smash hits with the septet. The album also features hits like Make It Right, Boy With Luv, Dionysus, Jamais Vu, and many more.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for BTS' comeback? Yes Option 1 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan