5 BTS best-selling albums of all time as of March 2022

BTS has proved its popularity time and time again. Whether it is breaking records with their songs, or selling out stadium concerts, they can do it all. Their albums, too, have been hits, both among critics and fans. Although their songs are in different languages, they resonate with audiences worldwide.

They speak about issues that affect everyone; growing up, doubting oneself, wondering if working hard is enough. They know that people will relate to what they sing because they've gone through it as well.

Albums sold and hearts won by BTS

The number of units sold is not the only indicator of a meritorious album, but it establishes that the album is loved. The South Korean legends have proved that they have fans who care enough to buy physical albums. Here are the 5 best-selling albums by BTS.

5) Butter

With a little over 3 million sales, the Butter album was released in 2021 as a single album. As their second English single after Dynamite, the Butter music video garnered 113 million views within the first 24 hours, setting a record. The leader of the group, RM, also participated in the making of the song.

The band released several fun remixes to the original song, one of which even featured famed American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion. With Butter and Permission to Dance being the band's only releases in 2021, the high sales are significant. The single album was counted among the best-selling albums.

4) LOVE YOURSELF結 ‘ANSWER’

BTS in LOVE YOURSELF結 ‘ANSWER’ concept photo (Credit: @BIGHIT_MUSIC/ Twitter)

The third in the BTS LOVE YOURSELF series, this repackaged album has made more than 3.2 million sales. LOVE YOURSELF結 ‘ANSWER’ (released in 2018), was the conclusion to the three-album LOVE YOURSELF series, all delivering the message of self-love and acceptance.

Featuring solo songs with unit songs (both vocal and rap), this album also features collaborations with Steve Aoki (of Mic Drop Remix andThe Truth Untold fame).

3) BE

The band chose to reflect on themselves with BE, which sold more than 3.7 million copies. While the world was trapped indoors during the pandemic, the members looked inwards. The lead single, Life Goes On, is about watching seasons pass by while you are stuck in one place. The bumper hit, Dynamite, was also a part of this album. Judging by the sales, people seemed to resonate with the message that BE was trying to deliver.

2) Map of the Soul: Persona

Map of the Soul: Persona was released in 2019, and has sold more than 4.3 million units. The reference to Jungian psychology, though apparent, becomes clearer in Map of the Soul: 7.

With the title track Boy With Luv, featuring Halsey, becoming the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours at the time, the album was destined to be a hit.

1) Map of the Soul: 7

Released in 2020, Map of the Soul: 7 marks seven years since the members' debuted. This album has till date sold more than 4.7 million units. The album further explores Carl Jung's theories of persona, shadow, and ego. The 4th full-length album included solo songs and songs by various sub-units within the group.

The group had announced a worldwide concert tour to promote Map of the Soul: 7, which eventually got canceled. Instead, a two-day online concert, BTS Map of the Soul ON:E, was held in October, drawing in close to a million concurrent viewers.

Although this album did not get the full tour it deserved, it remains the most successful BTS album to date.

Honourable mentions

Bringing this to a close without mentioning some of the other successful BTS albums would be a disservice. Love Yourself (Tear), Love Yourself (Her), and Wings are some of the band's other successful albums.

Their success is a testament to the message they wish to send to their fans: accept yourself for who you are, live life to the fullest, and be you.

