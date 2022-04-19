BTS Playlist: RM's favorite songs

BTS' RM is the leader of the group but prior to that he was Runch Randa, an underground rapper who had high ambitions to make it in the music industry. He is a brilliant lyricist and has great taste in music.

Since BTS' debut, he has mentioned the role models who inspired him to pursue music. He even mentions some of them in songs like Hip Hop Phile and many others.

RM managed to get all that he wanted and more. He currently has 187 Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) song credits and has been a full-time member of the organization since 2018. He is the youngest most-credited Korean artist in KOMCA.

He's not only been involved in writing BTS songs, but has also helped other artists such as TXT in writing their songs. RM has also released various collaborations with other artists and even two mixtapes.

RM has recommended various songs that he is listening to and wants to share with ARMYs, on all his social media platforms such as Twitter, Weverse, and Instagram.

5 songs BTS' RM has shared on social media

1) Poem by Colde

RM uploaded a picture of the song Poem by Colde, indicating he was listening to it. Colde is a good friend of RM’s and this is not the first time he has recommended a song by him. Colde’s first song cover uploaded to his newly made Twitter account was DNA by BTS.

RM has gifted Colde a painting by an artist with whom Colde shares his real name, Kim Hee-Soo. This was a congratulatory gift as Colde had recently opened his Wavy office. In fact, they were supposed to release a collaboration song called Old Future together, but it hasn’t yet materialized.

2) Walkin' by John Eun

RM shared John Eun’s song Walkin’ on Twitter. RM is known to be fond of nature and hiking, and loves riding his bicycle in open spaces. This song is perfect for taking a hike or going out for a casual stroll.

RM also did some backing vocals in John Eun’s song called Hope. John Eun even took part in the writing of RM’s song Bicycle which was released as a Festa gift to ARMYs on SoundCloud. RM wanted a song to listen to while riding a bicycle and hence he created this masterpiece.

3) Sleepless In________ by Epik High

RM shared Epik High’s entire album on Twitter and mentioned the songs In Seoul, Eternal Sunshine, and No Different as his favorites. Epik High is quite close to both RM and SUGA.

The two BTS members have always mentioned Epik High as one of the reasons they started doing music and even paid an ode to them in their song Hip Hop Phile. Tablo has even mentioned that his love for BTS knows no bounds. Epik High and SUGA have created many epic songs together.

lyssy⁷ @btsbaragi_jk

Tablo: “amazingly/incredibly, it is a choreo made by BTS’s RM…we prepared many things like so for our last concert”

*fyi: the audience is only allowed to clap and not shout/cheer 하나미🍑 @hanami1013

@BTS_twt × @blobyblo 에픽하이 콘서트 BTS 남준 언급 에픽하이 콘서트 BTS 남준 언급@BTS_twt × @blobyblo https://t.co/O8vGe6m6C6 During their concert, Epik High did a little dance of Namjoon’s ‘Fly’ dance/choreo from ITS.Tablo: “amazingly/incredibly, it is a choreo made by BTS’s RM…we prepared many things like so for our last concert”*fyi: the audience is only allowed to clap and not shout/cheer twitter.com/hanami1013/sta… During their concert, Epik High did a little dance of Namjoon’s ‘Fly’ dance/choreo from ITS. Tablo: “amazingly/incredibly, it is a choreo made by BTS’s RM…we prepared many things like so for our last concert” *fyi: the audience is only allowed to clap and not shout/cheer twitter.com/hanami1013/sta…

During In The Soop season 2, RM was seen rapping to Epik High’s Fly and he even created a choreography for it. Tablo said he will use that choreography and Epik High performed it when they sang their song Fly at their last concert in 2021.

4) Snail Mail by Younha

RM has recommended Younha’s song Snail Mail on Twitter. He collaborated with her on her song Winter Flower, which reached number 1 on iTunes in 43 countries. RM and Younha have been friends for a long time and both have expressed a desire to collaborate with each other.

Younha was the one who approached RM for this collaboration. RM has also mentioned before that she is one of his favorite artists and has been supporting and recommending her music for a while now.

5) Sparks by Coldplay

RM on Instagram shared Coldplay's song Sparks and mentioned that he loves the lead singer Chris' voice in the song. Coldplay and BTS have collaborated on the song My Universe, which was part of Coldplay's album Music of the Spheres.

Chris Martin mentioned that when they first made this song, they thought it was perfect for the septet. The song talks about people from different sides coming together to produce something wonderful together and that's what BTS and Coldplay did.

RM is still in Las Vegas, while the other members are on their way back to South Korea. A lot of speculation surrounding his stay is related to his third mixtape, which RM mentioned he is currently working on. He mentioned that he is hoping to include different collaborations and everyone is looking forward to this release.

Edited by Somava Das