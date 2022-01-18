Epik High's Tablo lost all the lyrics written in the past 10 years during a device update

Epik High's Tablo took to Twitter to relay the unfortunate news to his fans. While updating his phone, all the lyrics he wrote in the previous ten years got erased. In a Twitter post, he wrote:

"IOS automatically updated, and all the notes and the lyrics that I have written over the past ten years on my notes app have been erased..."

tablo @blobyblo ios가 자동 업데이트 되었고 노트 어플에서 모든 메모와 함께 지난 10년동안 쓴 가사들이 지워졌다… ios가 자동 업데이트 되었고 노트 어플에서 모든 메모와 함께 지난 10년동안 쓴 가사들이 지워졌다…

Tablo's fans were equally distraught upon hearing the news. Many sympathized with the artist, while some tried their best to come up with solutions to resolve the situation.

ma yum🌻 93 @4feet10inches @blobyblo @AppleSupport . What's the reason this error occurred? This shouldn't happen during the iOS update. This is clearly shown that the system made an error. Even though he could not be able to receive the data back. You have to do something to resolve the system error. @blobyblo @AppleSupport. What's the reason this error occurred? This shouldn't happen during the iOS update. This is clearly shown that the system made an error. Even though he could not be able to receive the data back. You have to do something to resolve the system error.

Who is Epik High?

The trio, composed of Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz, is a Seoul-based alternative hip hop ensemble. They're noted for fusing genres and styles of hip hop throughout their careers, which has seen them release eleven studio albums since their debut in 2003.

Earlier last week, the trio's agency confirmed that they would be performing at Coachella 2022. After confirming their Coachella performance, Tablo took to Twitter to announce that the trio will be releasing the second part of their high 'Epik High is Here Part 1' soon. He revealed that the trio plans to release the album before the performance; however, no release date has been confirmed.

#EpikHighIsHere下 코첼라 전에 새로운 정규. New full album dropping before Coachella. 코첼라 전에 새로운 정규. New full album dropping before Coachella.#EpikHighIsHere下

'Epik High Is Here, Part Two' will be the follow-up to 'Epik High Is Here, Part One,' which was released last year and was the first part of their tenth studio album.

The 2022 Coachella will mark the trio's third performance at the music event. The band was also supposed to perform at the festival in 2020, but it was canceled because of COVID. In 2016, they were the first big Korean act to perform in Coachella, becoming the first significant Korean act.

Coachella weekend coincides with the last two days of the band's North American tour. The tour will kick off in March 2022 in Seattle, with more dates planned across the United States, including California, Oregon, Illinois and Utah. The Korean hip-hop group will also perform in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, Canada.

After successful tours in 2015 and 2019, the band's spring tour will see Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz travel across the United States and Canada for the third time.

