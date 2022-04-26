5 BTS interactions with fanboys

BTS has a huge global fanbase that they have been cultivating since their debut in 2013. What started out as a small and loyal domestic fanbase grew into the massive and powerful army that it is today.

ARMY is diverse in because people from all walks of life are attracted to the songs the group releases, and the messages they carry. Even celebrities are fans of the group, buying their merchandise and going to see the boys at their concerts.

BTS' fanbase consists of ardent fanboys and the group has had many memorable fanboy interactions.

5 instances of BTS interacting with fanboys

1) Jungkook's abs

jk vids 🎥 @jjklve_ jungkook lifting his shirt after seeing the fanboy doing it jungkook lifting his shirt after seeing the fanboy doing it 😆 https://t.co/dUc9FVijoe

Jungkook's abs have been the talk of the town ever since his runaway button debacle during the PTD Seoul concert. However, when Jungkook saw a banner asking him to flash his abs during the PTD Las Vegas concert, he obliged, turning the situation into a running gag in the fandom.

Since the incident, many fanboys have tried to interact with Jungkook by lifting their shirts up so that Jungkook would reciprocate the action, and he did not disappoint. When he saw a fanboy lifting his shirt, Jungkook cheekily teased him as well with a flash of his abs, making the fanboy's night memorable.

2) Shout-out to fanboys

jada♡⁷ 6/10!! @jkscupofmilk THATS RIGHT

namjoon: your the man taehyung: THATS RIGHTTHATS RIGHTnamjoon: your the man taehyung: THATS RIGHT👹THATS RIGHT👹namjoon: your the man😎 https://t.co/Sxw2I34xLz

During the PTD Las Vegas concerts, V gave numerous shout-outs to BTS fanboys. He was surprised by the turn-out of male fans at their shows and wanted to show them their appreciation. He asked all the female fans to scream, making the stadium erupt into cheers.

When it was the turn of male ARMYs to scream, they made the stadium rumble. This positively shocked the members, making them feel like they're at a UFC game. A fanboy appeared on the LED screen screaming his lungs out, making RM and V cheer him on as well.

3) Celebs of celebs

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts

#On1stWin @BTS_twt

Younghoon from THE BOYZ looks so happy when Taehyung greeted him. He is one of the fanboy of Taehyung.This interaction is so sweet. Younghoon from THE BOYZ looks so happy when Taehyung greeted him. He is one of the fanboy of Taehyung.This interaction is so sweet. #On1stWin @BTS_twt https://t.co/fk3yVvVZex

BTS are the celebrities of celebrities. Many actors and K-pop idols have mentioned their love for the brand, going as far as to take part in merchandise and concert ticket sales. Many have even mentioned the members as their role models.

Several members from THE BOYZ are huge fans of BTS and have continuously praised them on their VLives. One of the members, Younghoon, got a chance to greet V and looked visibly nervous while reciprocating the greeting. He looked joyful to have met one of the people he idolized.

4) Vocal fans

•angie•♡•🔩• @softstaylix So Jungkook was laughing bc a fanboy was screaming, the cutest part was that Jungkook was making hearts at his direction! So Jungkook was laughing bc a fanboy was screaming, the cutest part was that Jungkook was making hearts at his direction! https://t.co/gYjn6HphGC

Previously, idols used to pose for photographs and greet the fans present before music show events. The video from 2015 is clearly proof of their diverse fanbase since their debut. One can clearly hear a fanboy screaming his lungs out in support of the group.

His piercing screams could be heard distinctly over other fans cheering. This made Jungkook giggle, and he even interacted with the fanboy by giving him finger hearts. It was a cute and heartwarming interaction for both the group and the fanboy.

5) Boy(s) in Luv

In 2014, BTS, after the release of their album SKOOL LUV AFFAIR with the title track Boy In Luv, went on the show After School Club. Here, they got to interact with a group of fanboys who were eager to show the group their cover of Boy In Luv.

The members praised the boys, exclaiming that they performed really well. They were happy to interact with their fans and to see the cover of their latest song. Later on in the show, the fanboys were able to correctly answer all the quiz questions related to the group, shocking the members.

They were then asked to choose a prize and the fanboys chose for SUGA to rap his part from Cypher Pt. 2: Triptych and he obliged.

