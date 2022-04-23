All brands that BTS wore at the Grammys

K-Pop music juggernaut BTS have been regulars at the Grammy Awards ever since they were invited as presenters in 2019. The two-time Grammy nominated group has had the honor of not only presenting but also performing on this prestigious stage.

BTS has not only shaken the global music industry but also the fashion industry, especially since they became the House Ambassadors for the luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton.

Even before they had officially signed with the fashion brand, the group was coveted by many high-end luxury brands who were dying for a chance to dress the group due to their global influence.

BTS' Grammy fashion through the years

1) 61st Grammy Awards, 2019

BTS' first appearance on the Grammy Award's red carpet was in 2019 when they were invited to present the award for Best R&B album by the Recording Academy, the first K-pop group to ever be invited.

There was a lot of speculation about the brand the group would wear for their first appearance at such a prestigious award show. Despite all the luxury brand names being thrown around, BTS decided to showcase their Korean pride for their debut.

Many thought wearing classic black tuxedos, albeit a classic, could be a simple yet dated look. However, they looked like the epitome of class in their suits.

BTS employed two South Korean designers to style them for the event. J-Hope was dressed by designer Kim Seo-Ryeong, while the other members wore designs by JayBaek Couture.

Both these designers have been staples in the Korean fashion industry, however, they have never been onboarded for an event of such global scale. The septet used their influence to shine a spotlight on their fellow South Korean citizens.

2) 62nd Grammy Awards, 2020

BTS had promised to be back at the Grammys during their first appearance and they made sure to keep that promise.

BTS has always raised the bar for men's fashion and they did exactly that when they stepped on the red carpet. The group was dressed in Bottega Veneta clothing. The theme for the year's look was trench coats and the septet was seen wearing the same in different neutral shades.

V, J-Hope, and Jungkook wore black turtlenecks and black jackets while RM paired his black turtleneck with a white trench coat. SUGA paired his tanned turtle neck with a black coat and Jimin was dressed in a black leather trench coat. Jin added a splash of color with his tan trench coat.

The group also joined Lil Nas X's special performance of Old Town Road during the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020.

BTS' RM had participated in a remix of the song called Seoul Town Road, which was what the group performed at the show. This was their first time performing at the event.

3) 63rd Grammy Awards, 2021

Despite being unable to physically attend the 63rd Grammy Awards due to the pandemic, BTS made the most of it live from South Korea by recreating the red carpet and Grammys stage where they performed their global-hit song Dynamite.

BTS arrived on the red carpet wearing the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2021 collection designed by visionary designer Virgil Abloh himself. Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin looked dapper in black suits. SUGA and J-Hope wore black vests, with J-hope's vest being accented by a green floral appliqué.

V wore an oversized tan colored blazer-trouser set. RM kept it casual with his tan sweatsuit which had a stuffed animal attached to it.

The group was also nominated in the Top Duo/Group Performance category for their song Dynamite. They were the first Korean Group to be honored with this nomination. They were also the first Korean group to perform on the Grammys stage.

4) 64th Grammy Awards, 2022

BTS were finally able to physically attend and perform live at the 64th Grammy Awards that took place in Las Vegas. They arrived on the red carpet wearing Louis Vuitton's Fall 2022 Menswear collection, which was the last collection designed by the iconic Virgil Abloh.

They were dressed in custom blue-white-brown monochrome suits paired with jeweled brooches. Jungkook and Jimin wore matching electric blue suits. The two rappers J-Hope and SUGA looked dapper in white suits.

RM and V were dressed in browns suits, however, V's jacket had a huge, multi-colored flower appliqué on it. Jin was wearing a light brown suit. The member had hurt his hand so he was also wearing a white cast.

This was the first time they had a live solo performance on the Grammys stage, which has been a dream for the group. They were even nominated for the second time in the Top Duo/Group Performance category for their smash-hit song Butter.

The group was also set to perform four sold-out nights of their PTD concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a few days after the award show. The venue for the award show was used for the Live Play of their concerts.

Each of the members has their own personal style that not only reflects through their songs but also their fashion, which has been highly praised by stylists. They have even been crowned as the best-dressed group by fashion magazines such as Vogue and GQ.

