Psy's 'That That' featuring BTS' SUGA becomes fastest K-pop music video of 2022 to cross 100 million views 

K-pop superstars Psy and BTS’ SUGA have taken the internet by storm with their collaboration track, That That, which features in the former's newly launched album, PSY 9th, as the title track.

Psy’s latest music video, dedicated to That That, released on April 29. SUGA performed the song’s unique and catchy choreography alongside Psy in the video. Both of them showcased energetic dance moves that impressed fans all around the world. Netizens began streaming the music video for That That continuously, as a result of which the video has gained over 100 million views on YouTube.

Considering how Psy and SUGA make a powerhouse duo, it is no surprise that the video has garnered millions of views in a short period of time. It has become the fastest K-pop music video of 2022 to cross 100 million views.

Psy thanks BTS' SUGA and fans as the title track crosses 100 million views on YouTube

#thatthat_psyxsuga 감사합니다100mil views a week일주일에 1억뷰에요!!THX to #suga THX to @OfficialPnation THX all for all 감사합니다🙏🏻100mil views a week일주일에 1억뷰에요!! THX to #suga @BTS_twt THX to @OfficialPnation THX all for all💜#thatthat_psyxsuga https://t.co/8lhrf5pznS

On May 6, Psy took to his official Twitter account to confirm that the title track of his newly released album Psy 9th, That That, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube within a week. The Gentleman singer thanked everyone who helped him achieve the remarkable feat. He expressed his gratitude to P Nation, BTS member SUGA (the producer and featured artist of the song), and of course fans from around the globe.

The music video for the title track became popular immediately after its natural, which was no surprise considering it marked the return of the King of K-pop. Psy shared his enthusiasm and ideas with BTS' SUGA who agreed to feature in the music video, creating the perfect recipe for success.

That That is Psy’s eighth music video to exceed 100 million views following other hits like Gangnam Style, Gentleman, Hangover Daddy, New Face, I LUV IT, and Oppa is Just My Style (an alternate version of Gangnam Style featuring HyunA).

SUGA has stated in various interviews that he was only meant to produce the track initially, but he decided to feature in the song and the music video because Psy being so open and fun.

Psy also released a few interview takes which documented the journey of the making of his new album. In one interview, Psy disclosed how he slowly and discreetly reeled BTS' SUGA into starring in the music video.

The honest and sweet confession certainly made many fans laugh, and they thanked Psy for his ingenious plan.

What else is in store?

Psy has also collaborated with other famous K-pop artists on his new album, including MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Jessi, Bae Suzy, and Crush.

After three long years of waiting, the much-awaited music video for Psy's hit track Celeb, featuring K-pop star Bae Suzy, was finally released on May 5, 2022 as part of the new album.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee