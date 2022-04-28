"I seriously didn't expect to dance with PSY": BTS' Suga opens up on stunning 'That That' collaboration 

K-pop global sensation BTS’ SUGA has become the talk of the town for his upcoming collaboration release with South Korean singer PSY. The BTS idol is set to feature in PSY’s upcoming comeback title track, That That.

SUGA joined hands with the K-pop veteran to produce the singer’s forthcoming comeback track and has sent ripples throughout the internet. The track is a part of the latter's upcoming album, PSY 9th.

PSY released another teaser video for the title track on Instagram and much to everyone’s surprise, SUGA was seen in the video as well. The Gentleman singer confirmed that along with SUGA’s help in the production process, the singer will be joining him in his music video as well. The Daechwita singer stated:

"I seriosuly didn't expect to dance with PSY."

PSY dishes out his fun plan to get BTS' SUGA involved in the music video

On April 28, PSY updated fans about his much-awaited comeback album and took to his official Instagram account to post some interesting content. The K-pop veteran announced that BTS rapper SUGA will also be featured the album's title track That That's music video.

The Gangnam Style singer first announced BTS SUGA's involvement in the title track through a series of teasers posted on April 26. At the time, the duo did not share any information about whether SUGA would also be a featured artist in the title track.

Nevertheless, in an additional teaser content titled, #Tried_to_get_him_on_the_hook, but_got_hooked_instead, PSY revealed his plan to get the K-pop rapper onboard.

The clip/interview opened with BTS' SUGA stating:

"To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collaborate with. It’s because I’m usually not the type to meet with collaborators in person. But, PSY wanted to see me in person."

He continued:

"While producing we went back and forth a lot. I seriously didn’t expect to be dancing with PSY. Ah…I thought I was only writing the song."

PSY stated:

"We first met because he wanted to produce my music and then ended up featuring on the track. He then ended up learning the intense choreography. He slowly ended up starring in the music video. Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply. Our Yoon-gi.. Hahaha!."

Meanwhile, PSY's title track featuring SUGA is slated to be released on April 29 at 6 PM KST, alongside its music video and the rest of PSY's upcoming album, PSY 9th.

The album is also set to feature several exciting collaborative tracks, including Happier featuring K-R&B singer Crush, a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hitmaker When The Rain Begins To Fall with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Celeb with Bae Suzy, and more.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan