Psy contacts MAMAMOO's Hwasa to feature in track #7 'Now' for upcoming album 'Psy 9th' 

World-famous South Korean singer Psy (Park Jae-sung) recently announced a collaboration with K-pop idol Hwasa from the famous girl group MAMAMOO. Both the singers are working together to release a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hitmaker When The Rain Begins To Fall. The song will also be included in the Gangam Style hitmaker's upcoming ninth album.

Ahn Hye-jin, popularly known as Hwasa, is a South Korean rapper, model, television personality, singer and songwriter currently signed under RBW. Hwasa debuted as a member of the girl group MAMAMOO in 2014 and went on to be a part of one of the most successful and legendary groups in the K-pop music industry. Hwasa later debuted as a soloist in February 2019, with the single Twit.

Psy X Hwasa to release new song 'Now'

On April 20, 2022, Psy announced a brand new collaboration with veteran K-pop idol Hwasa. The South Korean singer took to his official Instagram account and posted a series of pictures and videos announcing the collaboration. The project will be a remake of the 1984 song When the Rain Begins To Fall sung by Jackson and Zadora. The upcoming song will be called Now.

With a little over a week left until his much-awaited comeback, the musician revealed all but three songs included in his upcoming album Psy 9th. Now is the latest song to be added to the album and will feature Hwasa’s vocals.

In a video posted on P Nation’s official Instagram titled 정규9집 [싸다9] Full-Length Album, track list:#7 이제는 ft. 화사 Now ft. Hwa Sa, the K-pop idol expressed her thoughts on the upcoming song in the teaser video. She said,

"I thought it was a brand new song that he would be releasing. When I first heard it, I was shocked. I thought he was going to send over a hip-hop track or something along those lines."

Meanwhile, Psy shared his insight on working with Hwasa for the upcoming song. He stated,

“There was no better fit for Hwasa than this."

The artist continued to explain,

"I promise I’m not exaggerating when I say if I couldn’t get Hwasa on this track, I wasn’t going to release it."

Fan reactions

Upon hearing the news, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at the upcoming collaboration between the two artists. Fans are looking forward to new music content from both the legendary singers and are also requesting that they play live soon.

After the release of his eighth full-length album 4X2=8 in 2017, PSY left his longtime agency YG Entertainment and later established his own record label, P Nation, in 2019. The musician remained low-key and prioritized his label consisting of artists like Jessi, HyunA, Heize, and more.

