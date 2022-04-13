PSY comeback: Legendary K-pop singer announces new release 

K-pop legend PSY announced his first-ever comeback in nearly five years on April 12. The 44-year-old artist created an unforgettable wave with his hit song Gangnam Style in 2012. The song was the world’s first introduction to K-pop, and the creator of the iconic song has promised to release another phenomenal hit.

The artist’s last release was in 2017, with the album PSY 8th 4X2 = 8. Since then, the K-pop icon has been busy being an entrepreneur, debuting a new group, welcoming new artists to his talent company, and working on songs with other artists. The singer and producer will now release a brand new full-length album on April 29.

The iconic Gangnam Style, and DADDY creator, will soon be marking his return with a full album. The unexpected international success of his singles brought the world’s attention to K-pop, and the rest is history.

The teaser for the full album comeback was a clip from one of his concerts in December 2013. At the concert, the singer-producer revealed that he might release his next big hit in 2022. He started by sharing that he wrote Champion, a domestically viral song, in 2002 and that it took him a decade to produce another sensation, Gangnam Style.

The teaser reiterates the singer's promise, hinting that the upcoming song would be as phenomenal as the song that shook the world. He said,

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022.”

The K-pop legend was under YG Entertainment when he released the viral song. He left YG Entertainment in 2018 and opened his own talent company called P NATION.

The first three members to join P NATION Jessi, HyunA, and DAWN. The company has also signed popular singers such as Crush and Heize, among others.

Fans react to the comeback news

Regardless of the group they love, K-pop fans are excited about the legendary singer's comeback. With only a few weeks to go until the release, many expressed their enthusiasm and how they had high expectations from the musician. Some fans even called him ‘The King of K-pop.’

Triple-Q @TripleKyun @psy_oppa NEW PSY MUSIC 2022 JUST REDEEMED ITSELF LET'S GOOOOOOO @psy_oppa NEW PSY MUSIC 2022 JUST REDEEMED ITSELF LET'S GOOOOOOO

Myeauxyoozi @myeauxyoozi @psy_oppa I know it's serious with a message in the trailer like that. @psy_oppa I know it's serious with a message in the trailer like that.

Mikan @AshiyaMM18

Even the non-kpop fans were dancing to it.

We need that kind of unity through music again.

#PSY #Manifesting @psy_oppa Gangnam Style effects to the world was Epic.Even the non-kpop fans were dancing to it.We need that kind of unity through music again. @psy_oppa Gangnam Style effects to the world was Epic.Even the non-kpop fans were dancing to it.We need that kind of unity through music again.#PSY #Manifesting

SaffRox7650 @saffrox765 @psy_oppa LET'S GO THIS WORLD JUST GOT A LOT BETTER @psy_oppa LET'S GO THIS WORLD JUST GOT A LOT BETTER

Meanwhile, fans won’t have to wait long. The full album, PSY 9th, will be released on April 29 at 6 PM KST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi