K-pop hit "Gangnam Style" is now a Fortnite emote 

There have been a lot of popular dance moves that have made it to Fortnite as an emote. This time, "Gangnam Style," the K-pop mega-hit, has been added to the game. Players can now show off their Gangnam Style moves in the game with this emote.

The Gangnam Style Fortnite emote isn't a surprise because dancing emotes have been a major part of the game since its inception. It's actually shocking that the emote arrived so late in the game. It should have been included in the game earlier, given how popular this dance was in the recent past.

This is the best emote in Fortnite — Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) January 28, 2021

Gangnam Style in Fortnite

Add a little Gangnam Style to your life.



Dance on over to the Item Shop and grab the Emote now! pic.twitter.com/uao10oQmgF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 29, 2021

This emote present in the item shop and will remain for a while. Players will have to shell out 500 V-Bucks to purchase this emote. Hopefully, the Gangnam style Fortnite emote won't run into issues like the Cyberdyne emote did.

Although the community believes that the Gangnam Style Fortnite emote would be funny, seeing the entire lobby doing this dance is bound to get mildly annoying.

Noo that’s going to be so annoying... imagine just spawning in game and everyone is the whole lobby doing that dance — SteKa (@SteKaTwitta) January 28, 2021

True though, it's gonna be funny as heck though lmao — Faolan ^^ (@FaolanWolf73) January 29, 2021

A Twitter user pointed out that this addition will be better than the Travis Scott skin because people keep asking for cosmetic items but barely use them. The Gangnam Style Fortnite emote dropped in the game out of the blue. Many people are expected to use this in the game.

This better than Travis Scott because y’all want everything (superhero skins, alpine ace set, leviathan axe, etc.) and after it comes out you never use it but you didn’t ask for this and you’re gonna see a bunch of people use it — Jayden Aryee (@AryeeJayden) January 28, 2021

Given the fact that this dance is so funny, players can also choose to eliminate other players and do this dance after eliminating them in an attempt to tease them, as pointed out by another user on Twitter. The prospect sounds funny as long as the one is not at receiving end of it.

Imagine losing a game and someone does this on you 😭😭😭 — ButtaBoi_Toonz 👑 (@ButtaboyT) January 28, 2021

Fortnite is on a roll with incorporating pop culture icons in the game. The Terminator and the Predator are all pop culture icons that are now in the game. With the Gangnam Style emote, another pop culture reference has been added.

Fortnite emotes will never be iconic again because it’s all pop culture dances and tik tok emotes. The problem is how popular fortnite is. Epic realizes that they don’t have to be creative anymore and take any dance that they want. — Grumps1x (@Grumpsx1) January 28, 2021

Cool emote, but for ONCE, Fortnite please do an original emote that isn't copyrighted or a collab! — . (@playerv0628) January 28, 2021

However, users noted that Fortnite's popularity means the game can incorporate any dance as an emotes. Fans speculated that the immense popularity of the game is why Epic Games isn't creative enough.