K-pop hit "Gangnam Style" is now a Fortnite emote 

There have been a lot of popular dance moves that have made it to Fortnite as an emote. This time, "Gangnam Style," the K-pop mega-hit, has been added to the game. Players can now show off their Gangnam Style moves in the game with this emote.
The Gangnam Style Fortnite emote isn't a surprise because dancing emotes have been a major part of the game since its inception. It's actually shocking that the emote arrived so late in the game. It should have been included in the game earlier, given how popular this dance was in the recent past.
Gangnam Style in Fortnite
This emote present in the item shop and will remain for a while. Players will have to shell out 500 V-Bucks to purchase this emote. Hopefully, the Gangnam style Fortnite emote won't run into issues like the Cyberdyne emote did.
Although the community believes that the Gangnam Style Fortnite emote would be funny, seeing the entire lobby doing this dance is bound to get mildly annoying.
A Twitter user pointed out that this addition will be better than the Travis Scott skin because people keep asking for cosmetic items but barely use them. The Gangnam Style Fortnite emote dropped in the game out of the blue. Many people are expected to use this in the game.
Given the fact that this dance is so funny, players can also choose to eliminate other players and do this dance after eliminating them in an attempt to tease them, as pointed out by another user on Twitter. The prospect sounds funny as long as the one is not at receiving end of it.
Fortnite is on a roll with incorporating pop culture icons in the game. The Terminator and the Predator are all pop culture icons that are now in the game. With the Gangnam Style emote, another pop culture reference has been added.
However, users noted that Fortnite's popularity means the game can incorporate any dance as an emotes. Fans speculated that the immense popularity of the game is why Epic Games isn't creative enough.Published 29 Jan 2021, 20:00 IST