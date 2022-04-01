"Would this situation end if I d*e?": MAMAMOO's Hwasa opens up about receiving malicious comments

K-pop legend Hwasa from MAMAMOO recently shared her feelings and thoughts on receiving malicious comments from netizens during her career as a K-pop artist. Known for her unique style and fearless charisma, Hwasa has been dealing with a lot of hate ever since cementing herself as a singer who likes to do what she feels is right.

Trigger warning: Contains distressing content.

Many K-netz have commented on her physical appearance and dressing style. Hwasa is unlike other typical K-pop female artists as she breaks misogynistic boundaries and lives for herself and those who truly adore her.

The singer was criticized for her no-bra fashion sense when she was spotted at an international airport. Though Hwasa feels comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t mind flaunting it, others might think otherwise.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa reveals that hate comments have affected her in recent documentary

On March 25, 2022, MAMAMOO's Hwasa confessed her feelings and thoughts on receiving malicious comments that have been directed towards her ever since her debut in the K-pop music industry. In Wave Original's MMM: Where Are We Now, a documentary on MAMAMOO, the members of the group have openly shared more about themselves and their experiences since their debut.

Hwasa, in particular, first garnered attention for powerful performances, bold outfits, and stunning visuals. Later, Hwasa confessed that she suffered a lot due to the numerous hate comments she received over her appearance and stated that she was in a troublesome state of mind.

She stated:

"I thought it was just misfortune. So I even thought would this situation all end if I d*e? I'm a singer and I'm not the type of person who wants to do other businesses while being a singer."

She continued on to say that the hate she received from people was extremely harsh and horrifying, so much so that there was even a point where she did not want to produce music anymore. Hwasa said:

I want to repay my fans with music and communicate with them through music. That's everything to me, that's the type of person I am. But then it got to a point where I didn't even want to do that."

In the documentary, Hwasa’s agency, RBW, and its CEO Kim Do-hoon explained that the singer used to be plump and wanted to dress boldly, hence many people thought that she was unique and confident, while others who were conservative gave her a tough time.

He further stated that in this world, a woman's beauty and physical appearance is evaluated a lot, which puts them under tremendous stress for not being "perfect."

Nevertheless, MAMAMOO's Hwasa fought through her dark times and has gained the confidence to be who she is for herself. Self-love is one of the many mottos that Hwasa chooses to follow.

Meanwhile, with the release of her latest hit track, I'm a 빛 ( B**ch), the MAMAMOO singer solidified herself as a unique artist who isn’t the typical K-pop female idol who molds herself according to what others think, but instead emerged as a confident and fearless artist who does things in her own unique way.

Edited by Atul S