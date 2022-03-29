×
MAMAMOO's Moonbyul to release new solo album in April

A still of the K-pop artist (Image via @mo_onbyul/Instagram)
Modified Mar 29, 2022 05:27 PM IST
Feature

K-pop superstar Moonbyul from MAMAMOO is gearing up to release new music and concepts in the month of April. The K-pop star recently dropped a mini-album 6equence with the title track LUNATIC in January 2022 and is ready to produce more songs for fans to enjoy.

MAMAMOO Moonbyul reportedly to make her solo comeback in AprilSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/HXrCdVsbCh

Moonbyul is the main rapper for the K-pop girl group MAMAMOO and ventured out as a soloist in 2018. Moonbyul made her debut as a solo artist with the digital single Selfish.

RBW confirms MAMAMOO Moonbyul's comeback

On March 29, 2022, various K-media outlets reported that Moonbyul is preparing to make a comeback to the music industry with the aim of releasing a new album in April.

RBW have confirmed that MAMAMOO Moonbyul aims to make a solo comeback in April and is currently preparing for it#MAMAMOO #MOONBYUL#마마무 #문별@RBW_MAMAMOO twitter.com/lunaestreIIad0… https://t.co/VYAhtprFRq

In response to the reports, Moonbyul’s agency RBW stated that the singer is indeed preparing a new album and will release the same sometime in April 2022. It continued to state that further information regarding the singer’s new drop will be released in due time.

"Moonbyul is preparing a new album, with the goal of releasing it in April. We’ll let you know the specific schedule as soon as it’s decided."

News of the singer’s return to the K-pop music industry comes two months after the release of her third mini-album 6equence. The artist sold 70,000 copies in the first week of her new drop. Moonbyul ranked #1 on iTunes Top Album Charts in 20 different countries.

With the success of her latest drop, fans are looking forward to the idol’s upcoming full-length album.

MooMoos react to Moonbyu's speedy return to the music scene

Soon after RBW confirmed Moonbyul’s comeback, fans were surprised at the artist’s quick return to the music scene as she recently dropped a smashing third mini-album in January. MooMoos (fandom name) took to Twitter to express their excitement and stated that they were looking forward to the singer’s new concepts.

MOONBYUL COMEBACK WAKE UP EVERYONE https://t.co/PlRlVdvA65
Me after Mamamoo solo comebacks then Moonbyul's 2nd comeback this coming month https://t.co/SXllcpyKrT
prayer circle: 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯 MOONBYUL 🕯 FIRST WIN 🕯 THIS COMEBACK 🕯 🕯 🕯 🕯
my current financial situation aside, i really am so excited for moonbyul’s comeback im so curious on what concept she’s doing and the songs she prepared, and the performances we’re about to get i cant wait to see it all 😭😭
OMG HELLO MOONBYUL SOLO COMEBACK IN APRIL WITH A FULL ALBUM????? https://t.co/HPeRtza5lo
MOONBYUL COMEBACK IN APRIL Y'ALL KKYAHANG 🔥🔥🔥🔥#MOONBYUL #문별 #MAMAMOO https://t.co/TudXuMFi3C
MOONBYUL COMEBACKThat's all, that's the tweet.Bye 😌🔥💜

Latest updates on MAMAMOO's Solar

On March 16, 2022, K-pop singer Solar dropped her first-ever mini-album FACE along with a music video for the title track HONEY. The album also features four additional tracks. Notably, Solar co-composed and wrote HONEY herself and was also involved in the production of all the songs on the album.

The singer’s energetic song marks her first comeback since her debut as a soloist in April 2020 with the single Spit It Out. Solar is the third member of MAMAMOO to have made a solo return in 2022 after Weehin’s Whee and Moonbyul’s 6equence.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
