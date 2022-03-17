Stray Kids becomes the first 4th gen group to surpass 1M pre-orders, STAYs take over Twitter to celebrate

The self-producing group Stray Kids is emerging victorious with its upcoming mini-album, ODDINARY. The group broke its previous personal record of 930,000 stock pre-orders with NOEASY and surpassed 1.3 million pre-orders for ODDINARY on the morning of March 16 KST, reported JYP Entertainment via Newsen.

Reactions for the God’s Menu group reaching one million sales in the pre-order period alone are extravagant. The eight-member group had the honor of having the first million-selling album in JYP Entertainment’s history last year.

Fans believe exponential growth in the STAY fandom since the group’s win in Kingdom: Legendary War will help the group reach bigger heights in the future.

Stray Kids crosses one million pre-orders with ODDINARY, surpasses NOEASY by a wide margin

A lot rides on the self-producing group Stray Kids, who made their debut in 2017 and were bashed for their 'noise music.' The eight-member group has created milestones in their agency, JYP Entertainment, and the K-pop industry.

The group has become the first double million-seller and the first fourth-generation K-pop group to surpass one million sales by recording a massive 1.3 million pre-orders for the mini-album, ODDINARY.

The group’s pre-orders increased by 400k from their previous album, notably a full album, NOEASY, which recorded 930,000 pre-orders. JYP Entertainment announced the achievement just a day before ODDINARY’s scheduled release on March 18.

Stock pre-orders or pre-orders are an estimated number calculated by shops based on the demand for the album. These numbers do not signify the sales of the particular album, but the online or physical shops’ numbers depend on the high demand. High pre-order numbers are one of the initial stages that mark the success of a K-pop group’s comeback.

Fans react to Stray Kids crossing the massive milestone

Fans couldn’t stop flexing their group’s significant achievement on social media. Many reminisced about the previous times when the STAY fandom was excited when the group touched a few hundred thousand pre-orders.

Bob L'Éponge becomes #MANIAC @copyianaa Stray Kids million seller for the second time in a ROW Stray Kids million seller for the second time in a ROW https://t.co/DKEcXfJ9mt

manager of the oddinary store🔩 @strayssick “Stray Kids is now the first 4th generation group to receive over 1 MILLION preorders with a record breaking 1.3 MILLION preorders!” “With a mini album” “The first double million seller in jyp entertainment history” and they did all of that ON THEIR OWN

“Stray Kids is now the first 4th generation group to receive over 1 MILLION preorders with a record breaking 1.3 MILLION preorders!” “With a mini album” “The first double million seller in jyp entertainment history” and they did all of that ON THEIR OWN https://t.co/r4wZUP2Zqw

K👑 🔩 @BANGCHARA426 THAT IS WILD WOAHHHH does this mean that Stray Kids ODDINARY is the only album with more than a million pre-orders & the kpop album with the highest recorded pre-orders in 2022???!?!??THAT IS WILD WOAHHHH does this mean that Stray Kids ODDINARY is the only album with more than a million pre-orders & the kpop album with the highest recorded pre-orders in 2022???!?!??🔥🔥🔥 THAT IS WILD🔥🔥 https://t.co/U7thwA0BFL

vi ↯ ignored @VENOMLEEKNOW came into this fandom during levanter era when we didn't even have a preorder count (bc it's a mini album) but here i am crying at oddinary era with 1.3 million preorders while being a MINI ALBUM. my stray kids grew so well and they will continue growing. came into this fandom during levanter era when we didn't even have a preorder count (bc it's a mini album) but here i am crying at oddinary era with 1.3 million preorders while being a MINI ALBUM. my stray kids grew so well and they will continue growing.

d. | ☻ddinary @lovebothyunlix ODDINARY MINI ALBUM HAS 1.3 MILLION PREORDERS?? STRAY KIDS 4TH GEN LEADERS EXACTLY ODDINARY MINI ALBUM HAS 1.3 MILLION PREORDERS?? STRAY KIDS 4TH GEN LEADERS EXACTLY https://t.co/MHg1av3DZW

nachin @ssickngo



STRAY KIDS DOUBLE MILLION SELLERS

noeasy and oddinary meeting each other at the 1 million seller clubSTRAY KIDS DOUBLE MILLION SELLERS @Stray_Kids noeasy and oddinary meeting each other at the 1 million seller clubSTRAY KIDS DOUBLE MILLION SELLERS @Stray_Kids https://t.co/2AQc1WZpRX

fawn☺︎︎⁸🔩 @BlG3RACHA

real 4th gen leaders “ODDINARY” by @Stray_Kids has recorded 1.3 million pre-orders.real 4th gen leaders “ODDINARY” by @Stray_Kids has recorded 1.3 million pre-orders.real 4th gen leaders https://t.co/odEWGXfc2Z

The crowned winner of the first fourth-generation million-selling pre-order album is ODDINARY, which consists of seven tracks. The mini-album was majorly worked on by the group’s production unit 3RACHA, (comprising members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han) and producer VERSACHOI.

MANIAC STAY ☻ 18.03 ☻ @CharityC1007



YOU DONT HAVE TO SELF PROMOTE ANY MORE YOU HAVE MANIAC STAYS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLD THAT DO IT FOR YOU!



#StrayKids #ODDINARY #MANIAC #LoveSTAY @Stray_Kids twitter.com/chilHD/status/… .. @chilHD hiphople.com/9500306

"Hello. This is Teen Crew, 3RACHA.

We alrdy uploaded every 2 weeks but there's no response, so we tried to post in notice board.. (sorry for this self-promotion..ㅠㅠ)

until now we have uploaded 5times and made 10songs."

~ "Hello. This is Teen Crew, 3RACHA.We alrdy uploaded every 2 weeks but there's no response, so we tried to post in notice board.. (sorry for this self-promotion..ㅠㅠ)until now we have uploaded 5times and made 10songs." hiphople.com/9500306"Hello. This is Teen Crew, 3RACHA.We alrdy uploaded every 2 weeks but there's no response, so we tried to post in notice board.. (sorry for this self-promotion..ㅠㅠ)until now we have uploaded 5times and made 10songs."~ YOU JUST BECAME A DOUBLE MILLION SELLER IN LESS THAN 206 DAYS! YOU ARE NOW THE 6TH HIGHEST SELLING ARTIST ON GAON!YOU DONT HAVE TO SELF PROMOTE ANY MORE YOU HAVE MANIAC STAYS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLD THAT DO IT FOR YOU! YOU JUST BECAME A DOUBLE MILLION SELLER IN LESS THAN 206 DAYS! YOU ARE NOW THE 6TH HIGHEST SELLING ARTIST ON GAON!YOU DONT HAVE TO SELF PROMOTE ANY MORE YOU HAVE MANIAC STAYS EVERYWHERE ALL AROUND THE WORLD THAT DO IT FOR YOU!#StrayKids #ODDINARY #MANIAC #LoveSTAY @Stray_Kids twitter.com/chilHD/status/…

Meanwhile, in celebration of the comeback, the group held a mention party on Twitter on March 17. Additionally, ODDINARY has gained massive attention thanks to the unique concept that the group revealed. It follows the Stray Kids Universe and presents new characters, a parallel world, superhero-esque storylines and many other things.

ODDINARY by Stray Kids will be released on March 18 at 1 PM KST. The group will also be touring Seoul, America and Japan for their 'MANIAC' world tour.

