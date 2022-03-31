MAMAMOO's Solar and Moonbyul choose J-Hope as their favorite BTS member

K-pop superstars Moonbyul and Solar from MAMAMOO recently appeared on a television show and had fun while answering questions and playing K-pop centric games. When asked about their favorite BTS members, the girls didn’t hesitate to name J-Hope.

Solar, Moonbyul - BTS's JHOPE



Moonbyul: We met him during schedules, he's really charming and he's a really kind/nice person



Since the interview, fans have created a buzz online and appreciated the singers for their answers. The BTS effect has clearly reached far and wide across the world with famous personalities supporting their music. It comes as no surprise that other K-pop groups and singers in the Korean music industry support and cheer them on.

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul shares her story about meeting BTS' J-Hope

On March 30, 2022, K-pop idols Solar and Moonbyul appeared as guests on the television show TMI SHOW. The girls spoke about their work and answered several questions pertaining to the Korean music industry. They also had a memorable experience by playing some exciting games on the show.

During the show, the singers played a rapid-fire game where they were asked multiple questions. When asked who their favorite K-pop boy group is, Solar surprised fans and answered without hesitation:

"BTS sunbaenim."

Later, Solar and Moonbyul were asked to choose their favorite BTS members. They replied:

"BTS' J-Hope."

Television hosts Boom and Lee Mi-joo laughed along and agreed that they would choose him any day as well. Boom continued to state that he wouldn’t mind choosing BTS’ RM as well.

Moonbyul took the opportunity to speak more about a past experience when she met J-Hope. The singer stated that both of them met due to overlapping schedules and that J-Hope was extremely kind towards her.

She said:

"I met him when our schedules clashed. He had the brightest energy and was really kind."

Previously, MAMAMOO members met BTS' J-Hope and V during various live broadcasts, including when Moonbyul and Wheein MC’d with the K-pop idols for Inkigayo in 2017.

Fans react to Solar and Moonbyul mentioning BTS' J-Hope

Upon seeing the recent television show, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and shared numerous videos of Solar and Moonbyul mentioning BTS and J-Hope. They also stated that both MAMAMOO and BTS have always supported each other since the very beginning.

Meanwhile, K-pop singer Moonbyul is gearing up to drop brand new music for fans to enjoy. Although it has been just two months since the release of her latest mini-album 6equence with the title track LUNATIC, the musician is ready to produce more songs and release new concepts.

Moonbyul’s agency, RBW, confirmed the reports and stated that the singer is indeed preparing for another comeback. Further details regarding Moonbyul’s upcoming release are yet to be announced.

