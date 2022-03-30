"We were really surprised": Stray Kids thank Ryan Reynolds for promoting their latest comeback with new album ODDINARY

World-famous K-pop group Strays Kids and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds have been in awe of each other’s works since the very beginning. The two are equally supportive of each other and never miss a chance to showcase their love on social media.

Stray Kids recently made a comeback in the music industry with their mini-album ODDINARY, which has been a huge success for the group. The Deadpool actor took the opportunity to promote the album and sent fans into a frenzy.

Ryan Reynolds promotes Stray Kids' album ODDINARY on social media

After a successful comeback, Stray Kids have soared high by ranking #1 on various international music charts. The K-pop group has amazing fans, which also includes A-list celebrities, who have proven themselves to be true STAYs.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds recently verified himself as a STAY, hopping onto the Stray Kids bandwagon. The actor took to his official Instagram account to promote the K-pop boy group's latest mini-album, with the hashtag #ODDINARY written in bold.

During a recent Twitter Space interview with Billboard, Stray Kids spoke about all things ODDINARY. Jeff Benjamin, the host of the interview, asked them a question that fans were curious about. He asked:

"Have you heard from your buddy Ryan Reynolds?".

Bang Chan responded by saying:

"He did give a shoutout to ODDINARY. We were really surprised. It came out of nowhere."

Felix also joined in and stated:

"The fact that we just prepared ODDINARY focusing on STAYs, obviously Ryan Reynolds is also a STAY but him uploading #ODDINARY was very exciting."

Bang Chan further stated that he saw the shoutout first and sent it to Felix. He continued:

“I like how we show support to each other very passively. If he shows love and support for us … we always have it ready for him as well … big thank you to big brother Ryan!.”

The group shared that they saw and enjoyed the actor’s recent movie The Adam Project and showed their support for Ryan’s other works like Free Guy and Deadpool.

Later, Felix hosted a live broadcast on TikTok and once again thanked “big brother Ryan” for his support. He also stated that the group believes that the actor is now a true STAY.

Previously, Ryan Reynolds also showed his support for the group when he was made aware of their Deadpool-inspired performance on Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War. Since then, both the K-pop group and Ryan have sent each other autographed gifts to support one another in their endeavors.

Meanwhile, the K-pop boy group have been reaping the benefits of their hard work by releasing their new album ODDINARY. The MANIAC group notched their best week within 24 hours of their album’s drop by topping six Billboard charts.

Stray Kids debuted #1 on Billboard 200, Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and Bubbling Under Hot 100.

The members interacted with fans in Bubble and thanked fans for all their support and love. The group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, also released a video marking the members’ milestone.

