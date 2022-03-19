The Magical Story ft. Stray Kids and ENHYPEN: Where to watch, date, time and all you need to know about the K-pop festival

With music concerts around the world hitting play, K-pop fans need not despair as K-pop festival The Magical Story is back in full swing featuring Stray Kids and ENHYPEN. Netizens and fans, block all calendars for March 31, 2022 at 8:00 (KST) to enjoy stellar performances from some of K-pop's upcoming finest.

The performance will take place via Showroom paired with a Virtual Shibuya exclusively for Japanese fans. International fans, don't feel left out! For fans who want to avail their tickets for the online show, here are the ticket details from My Music Taste!

K-pop Festival The Magical Story Ticket Details (Image via My Music Taste)

This online music festival will be streamed live for fans from all across the globe. The main objective of this K-pop festival is to showcase the upcoming, new generation of K-pop talent that could take over the globe.

There's a lot of hype surrounding Stray Kids and ENHYPEN.

What are Stray Kids and ENHYPEN upto?

Though BTS and BLACKPINK thrive internationally, they are not the only ones! Bands like Stray Kids and ENHYPEN are considered the next generation of K-pop purely on their rising popularity. In August 2021, Stray Kids launched their latest album NOEASY. It became the first album produced by JYP to earn millions.

Netizens still shower their love for the title track of the album, "Thunderous."

Fans present various facts on the growing popularity of Thunderous.

With the launch of their mini-album and their upcoming world tour, the band's performance in this music fest is just a teaser for fans.

ENHYPEN, on the other hand, despite only debuting in 2020, has collected a large following. They continue to make large strides in the music industry.

With their long-awaited Japanese digital single "DIMENSION: Senkou coming out in a few months, fans can't wait to see the boys in action. Currently, fans hope to see band member Jake recover and get well soon!

With the next generation of K-pop ready to make ripples across the globe, fans and netizens have lots to look forward to.

