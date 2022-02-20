×
Fans ask BELIFT for apology after ENHYPEN member Jake's V Live is overtaken by negative  comments

The group performed at SBS Inkigayo (image via Instagram/BELIFT LAB)
Tuba Waqar
Modified Feb 20, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ENHYPEN member Jake’s recent V Live broadcast was overshadowed by the idol’s recent Inkigayo controversy. Several fans, however, had his back.

On January 23, at the SBS Inkigayo, the Korean-Australian singer was spotted wearing a necklace during ENHYPEN’s performance, with something inscribed on it. On closer inspection, several fans realized that the engraved word was Allah, the Arabic word for God. Many fans, especially those who followed Islam, were deeply upset by this cultural appropriation.

Jake from enhypen recently wore a necklace that says "Allah" in Arabic (God's name in Islam). This is highly offensive to Muslims, please speak up against it so that whoever was responsible may apologise. https://t.co/CgHH03Pq88

Fortunately, most of the fans did not put the blame on Jake, but on the group’s agency, BELIFT Lab, for their stylist’s dubious decision making.

However, on the recent V Live appearance by the singer, it appeared that several were still offended by the problematic necklace, and wanted a verbal apology from Jake, since neither BELIFT LAB nor HYBE have acknowledged or apologized.

ENHYPEN member Jake's V Live was flooded with calls for apologies

On February 18, Jake interacted with several fans via his V Live broadcast. While the session began well enough, it wasn't long before negative comments flooded the chat box. Many asked the idol to apologize for wearing a necklace that said “Allah”, while also attempting to educate the singer as to why it should not have been reduced to an accessory.

Shortly after, the conversation appeared to take a turn for the worse, with the demands for an apology becoming more aggressive. It appeared to many that the singer was not permitted to address the issue, as the idol’s facial expressions while reading the comments showed signs of discomfort and sorrow.

The backlash got worse when many in the audience started attacking the idol himself.

SOME ENGENES are very insensitive. IT IS NOT JAKE'S FAULT! We all know that Jake is a very kind person. Blame the company, not Jake. #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE https://t.co/eYvm4X3q2O
Jake eyes while reading all the comments on his V live :( #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE https://t.co/HRlQanKX46
seeing jake being uncomfortable during his vlive, staff cutting op off is too much. belift you have one job and one group to protect. drop the apology we all been asking for. let jake speak if he wants to. they don’t deserve this. jake doesn’t deserve this. #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE

ENHYPEN fans, however, took matters into their own hands and attempted to explain to those offended that the fault was not Jake’s but the agency’s since idols rarely have any say over how they are dressed for an event. Fans claimed that it was most probably the company stylist’s decision to make the singer wear the necklace.

EDUCATE YOURSELVES 🤍 #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE We love you #JAKE <333 https://t.co/R8xnQcPi5y
Belift, can't you just let Jake apologize? I feel like he really wanted to, don't get me wrong but i think the staff acted insensitively there. PLEASE PROTECT ENHYPEN AT ALL COST!#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE
belift can release merchandise and videos but even a short apology letter he can't do even though he knows there are people he doesn't respect and his artist has been affected.#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE
Jake wanted to apologize for the necklace but belift didn't allow him to. However, Jake being clever! He apologized through music. Don't worry Jake! We, engenes will support and protect you to the end!#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE #JAKE_ENHYPEN#JAKE https://t.co/vHxArYQCSa

With the recent V Live, calls for a formal apology from BELIFT have resumed with increased fervor, with #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE trending on social media forums including Twitter.

LET HIM SPEAK#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE twitter.com/wisha_y/status…
Can you trust him?Can you trust this best boy??#ENHYPEN_JAKE #JAKE #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE https://t.co/jXB0W11hha
People saying Jake probably tried to apologise through songs as the staff is obviously holding him in a chokehold and they said the last song 'You said' by Connor Price was an indirect apology and idk how to feel about this.#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE for hurting your artist and the fans. https://t.co/FsL7MHxZ7j
I'm afraid jake being sad cause of this , actually bela should apologize , and jake will be done!! #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE #JAKE https://t.co/OpbeD76WmY

Many ENGENEs were also left concerned for the ENHYPEN member's mental health following the controversy. Several wished the idol all the best.

BELIFT LAB and HYBE are yet to address the issue.

Edited by Sabika
