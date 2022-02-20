Fans ask BELIFT for apology after ENHYPEN member Jake's V Live is overtaken by negative  comments

ENHYPEN member Jake’s recent V Live broadcast was overshadowed by the idol’s recent Inkigayo controversy. Several fans, however, had his back.

On January 23, at the SBS Inkigayo, the Korean-Australian singer was spotted wearing a necklace during ENHYPEN’s performance, with something inscribed on it. On closer inspection, several fans realized that the engraved word was Allah, the Arabic word for God. Many fans, especially those who followed Islam, were deeply upset by this cultural appropriation.

beomgyu's extensions @caibingshooter Jake from enhypen recently wore a necklace that says "Allah" in Arabic (God's name in Islam). This is highly offensive to Muslims, please speak up against it so that whoever was responsible may apologise. Jake from enhypen recently wore a necklace that says "Allah" in Arabic (God's name in Islam). This is highly offensive to Muslims, please speak up against it so that whoever was responsible may apologise. https://t.co/CgHH03Pq88

Fortunately, most of the fans did not put the blame on Jake, but on the group’s agency, BELIFT Lab, for their stylist’s dubious decision making.

However, on the recent V Live appearance by the singer, it appeared that several were still offended by the problematic necklace, and wanted a verbal apology from Jake, since neither BELIFT LAB nor HYBE have acknowledged or apologized.

ENHYPEN member Jake's V Live was flooded with calls for apologies

On February 18, Jake interacted with several fans via his V Live broadcast. While the session began well enough, it wasn't long before negative comments flooded the chat box. Many asked the idol to apologize for wearing a necklace that said “Allah”, while also attempting to educate the singer as to why it should not have been reduced to an accessory.

Shortly after, the conversation appeared to take a turn for the worse, with the demands for an apology becoming more aggressive. It appeared to many that the singer was not permitted to address the issue, as the idol’s facial expressions while reading the comments showed signs of discomfort and sorrow.

The backlash got worse when many in the audience started attacking the idol himself.

💎/ Enha @jayretonin



#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE SOME ENGENES are very insensitive. IT IS NOT JAKE'S FAULT! We all know that Jake is a very kind person. Blame the company, not Jake. SOME ENGENES are very insensitive. IT IS NOT JAKE'S FAULT! We all know that Jake is a very kind person. Blame the company, not Jake. #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE https://t.co/eYvm4X3q2O

•ᴗ• @whtisbias

#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE Jake eyes while reading all the comments on his V live :( Jake eyes while reading all the comments on his V live :( #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE https://t.co/HRlQanKX46

ely @hoonieluvvr seeing jake being uncomfortable during his vlive, staff cutting op off is too much. belift you have one job and one group to protect. drop the apology we all been asking for. let jake speak if he wants to. they don’t deserve this. jake doesn’t deserve this. #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE seeing jake being uncomfortable during his vlive, staff cutting op off is too much. belift you have one job and one group to protect. drop the apology we all been asking for. let jake speak if he wants to. they don’t deserve this. jake doesn’t deserve this. #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE

ENHYPEN fans, however, took matters into their own hands and attempted to explain to those offended that the fault was not Jake’s but the agency’s since idols rarely have any say over how they are dressed for an event. Fans claimed that it was most probably the company stylist’s decision to make the singer wear the necklace.

Rorblong @oblongror



#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE Belift, can't you just let Jake apologize? I feel like he really wanted to, don't get me wrong but i think the staff acted insensitively there. PLEASE PROTECT ENHYPEN AT ALL COST! Belift, can't you just let Jake apologize? I feel like he really wanted to, don't get me wrong but i think the staff acted insensitively there. PLEASE PROTECT ENHYPEN AT ALL COST!#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE

adri @jaymyxpnsvbf_

#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE belift can release merchandise and videos but even a short apology letter he can't do even though he knows there are people he doesn't respect and his artist has been affected. belift can release merchandise and videos but even a short apology letter he can't do even though he knows there are people he doesn't respect and his artist has been affected.#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE

With the recent V Live, calls for a formal apology from BELIFT have resumed with increased fervor, with #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE trending on social media forums including Twitter.

enhypen feed @enhypencdg



#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE twitter.com/wisha_y/status… baba black sheep @wisha_y I DO NOT speak up for every Muslim engene. But what happened today just broke my heart . I really want Jake to apologize and I feel like he wanted to apologize but he couldn't because of all the staff was there and controlling him .he even said that he feel pressured so it just I DO NOT speak up for every Muslim engene. But what happened today just broke my heart . I really want Jake to apologize and I feel like he wanted to apologize but he couldn't because of all the staff was there and controlling him .he even said that he feel pressured so it just LET HIM SPEAK LET HIM SPEAK#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE twitter.com/wisha_y/status…

✨️西村 力 せかい しはい✨️ @erigeneo

for hurting your artist and the fans. People saying Jake probably tried to apologise through songs as the staff is obviously holding him in a chokehold and they said the last song 'You said' by Connor Price was an indirect apology and idk how to feel about this. #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE for hurting your artist and the fans. People saying Jake probably tried to apologise through songs as the staff is obviously holding him in a chokehold and they said the last song 'You said' by Connor Price was an indirect apology and idk how to feel about this.#BELIFT_APOLOGIZE for hurting your artist and the fans. https://t.co/FsL7MHxZ7j

kimjynacsn~jaena @ghnajwa_ #JAKE I'm afraid jake being sad cause of this , actually bela should apologize , and jake will be done!! #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE I'm afraid jake being sad cause of this , actually bela should apologize , and jake will be done!! #BELIFT_APOLOGIZE #JAKE https://t.co/OpbeD76WmY

Many ENGENEs were also left concerned for the ENHYPEN member's mental health following the controversy. Several wished the idol all the best.

BELIFT LAB and HYBE are yet to address the issue.

Edited by Sabika