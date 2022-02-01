ENHYPEN member Jake's controversial necklace lands BELIFT LAB in trouble 

ENHYPEN’s agency, BELIFT LAB is under fire after the group’s member Jake was spotted wearing a necklace with Allah written on it in Arabic. BELIFT LAB is currently under CJ ENM and HYBE.
The incident occurred at SBS Inkigayo, which took place on January 23. The K-Pop group ENHYPEN performed live at the event. While the performance was impeccable as always, what upset several fans (ENGENEs) was Jake’s choice of accessory.
ENHYPEN rapper Jake wore a necklace with Allah engraved on it
During the performance, the Korean-Australian singer was spotted wearing a silver necklace with something inscribed on it. On closer inspection, several fans were appalled to realize that the engraved word was Allah, which is the Arabic word for God.
Following this discovery, several fans criticized not Jake, but BELIFT LAB for their stylist’s decision. Many stated that they did not appreciate a religion (Islam) being reduced to a mere aesthetic.
Given that Jake himself is not Muslim, nor does he have any Muslim roots, to wear a necklace saying Allah disappointed many ENHYPEN fans, especially those who follow Islam.
ENGENEs demand an apology from BELIFT LAB
Several Muslim ENGENEs also took to Twitter to educate people on why the stylist’s decision was problematic. They also pointed out how wearing an Allah necklace is different from wearing a cross, as the word itself is sacred, and misuse of it can be considered disrespectful at best and blasphemous at worst.
Despite the backlash, most fans have insisted that the blame should not be placed on Jake. As a K-pop idol, he has very little freedom when dressing for events, especially one as big as the Inkigayo.
Most fans have called out the stylist specifically for this lapse in judgment:
Fans of the group contacted the makers of the necklace, FORCHASER, and demanded an explanation for the necklace design. In response, the company reportedly removed the necklace from their online stores and temporarily deactivated their Instagram page.
Fans of ENHYPEN are currently demanding an apology from BELIFT LAB, and an official statement. They also requested that the agency make the artists and stylists under them more culturally sensitive.
Many fans also formulated an email to the agency, with the subject line “Inappropriate Styling on ENHYPEN Member.”
So far neither BELIFT LAB nor HYBE has come forward with an apology or an explanation for Jake's problematic Allah necklace.