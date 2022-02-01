ENHYPEN member Jake's controversial necklace lands BELIFT LAB in trouble 

ENHYPEN’s agency, BELIFT LAB is under fire after the group’s member Jake was spotted wearing a necklace with Allah written on it in Arabic. BELIFT LAB is currently under CJ ENM and HYBE.

The incident occurred at SBS Inkigayo, which took place on January 23. The K-Pop group ENHYPEN performed live at the event. While the performance was impeccable as always, what upset several fans (ENGENEs) was Jake’s choice of accessory.

ENHYPEN rapper Jake wore a necklace with Allah engraved on it

During the performance, the Korean-Australian singer was spotted wearing a silver necklace with something inscribed on it. On closer inspection, several fans were appalled to realize that the engraved word was Allah, which is the Arabic word for God.

Following this discovery, several fans criticized not Jake, but BELIFT LAB for their stylist’s decision. Many stated that they did not appreciate a religion (Islam) being reduced to a mere aesthetic.

ALLAHS NAME IS NOT AN ACCESSORY, RELIGION IS NOT AN ACCESSORY Why is jake from enhypen wearing a necklace that says Allah(god) on itthis is so disrespectful?????ALLAHS NAME IS NOT AN ACCESSORY, RELIGION IS NOT AN ACCESSORY Why is jake from enhypen wearing a necklace that says Allah(god) on it😭 this is so disrespectful????? ALLAHS NAME IS NOT AN ACCESSORY, RELIGION IS NOT AN ACCESSORY https://t.co/yjtwHGhdJC

Given that Jake himself is not Muslim, nor does he have any Muslim roots, to wear a necklace saying Allah disappointed many ENHYPEN fans, especially those who follow Islam.

ENGENEs demand an apology from BELIFT LAB

Several Muslim ENGENEs also took to Twitter to educate people on why the stylist’s decision was problematic. They also pointed out how wearing an Allah necklace is different from wearing a cross, as the word itself is sacred, and misuse of it can be considered disrespectful at best and blasphemous at worst.

Samsam || semi ia @StrayAhgase1 Some people really comparing this situation to idols wearing cross signs... it’s not the same because the word “Allah” doesn’t translate to just “god” as most think. It’s a very sacred name that we use for the one we worship and if you’re not muslim please do not speak on this. Some people really comparing this situation to idols wearing cross signs... it’s not the same because the word “Allah” doesn’t translate to just “god” as most think. It’s a very sacred name that we use for the one we worship and if you’re not muslim please do not speak on this.

𖤐 @sjyimy Islam and the name of Allah should never be used as an aesthetic especially as accessories. im sure jake & the members wore whatever was given to them without paying attention to the design details or what goes on it. that being said, educating them regarding this issue is VITAL Islam and the name of Allah should never be used as an aesthetic especially as accessories. im sure jake & the members wore whatever was given to them without paying attention to the design details or what goes on it. that being said, educating them regarding this issue is VITAL

During the Inkigayo stage on 23rd January, JAKE from ENHYPEN was seen wearing a necklace that says Allah (God in Islam)'s name in Arabic. This is very disrespectful to Muslims. We hope a proper apology is made, and, the artists and stylists to be better educated. Dear @BELIFTLAB During the Inkigayo stage on 23rd January, JAKE from ENHYPEN was seen wearing a necklace that says Allah (God in Islam)'s name in Arabic. This is very disrespectful to Muslims. We hope a proper apology is made, and, the artists and stylists to be better educated. Dear @BELIFTLAB During the Inkigayo stage on 23rd January, JAKE from ENHYPEN was seen wearing a necklace that says Allah (God in Islam)'s name in Arabic. This is very disrespectful to Muslims. We hope a proper apology is made, and, the artists and stylists to be better educated.

Despite the backlash, most fans have insisted that the blame should not be placed on Jake. As a K-pop idol, he has very little freedom when dressing for events, especially one as big as the Inkigayo.

Most fans have called out the stylist specifically for this lapse in judgment:

𝐊𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐚🦋 @KiaraDenise17 JAKE has nothing to do about it and definitely not his fault. We respect everyone's religion and so Jake. The necklace says الله (Allah) and this necklace shouldn't be worn by a non - muslim and used it to perform on stage for some sort of decoration. It is disrespectful. Belift+ JAKE has nothing to do about it and definitely not his fault. We respect everyone's religion and so Jake. The necklace says الله (Allah) and this necklace shouldn't be worn by a non - muslim and used it to perform on stage for some sort of decoration. It is disrespectful. Belift+ https://t.co/LJry39vUue

we,muslims,are expecting an apologies from the company, stylist and jake for wearing the ALLAH necklace pendant. Our religion is not for aesthetic. If you can update about your merchs and YouTube contents, an apologies won't take a lot of your time. @BELIFTLAB we,muslims,are expecting an apologies from the company, stylist and jake for wearing the ALLAH necklace pendant. Our religion is not for aesthetic. If you can update about your merchs and YouTube contents, an apologies won't take a lot of your time. #BELIFTAPOLOGIZE@BELIFTLAB we,muslims,are expecting an apologies from the company, stylist and jake for wearing the ALLAH necklace pendant. Our religion is not for aesthetic. If you can update about your merchs and YouTube contents, an apologies won't take a lot of your time.

♡ @bloomingerie As a Muslim myself I want to say that attacking jake is wrong in this situation, because even if he obviously knows what allah means he wouldn’t know how to read it in Arabic letters. The right person to attack here is the stylist. That doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t be+ As a Muslim myself I want to say that attacking jake is wrong in this situation, because even if he obviously knows what allah means he wouldn’t know how to read it in Arabic letters. The right person to attack here is the stylist. That doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t be+

Red| #andAuditionboys @iland_20 To my co-muslims who were offended by J4ke's unintentional wearing, I will repeat that it is not his fault, and please don't be mad at him. Since I-LAND is I know him very well, and I know it's not his fault. He's not at fault, but the culprit is the company and the stylist. To my co-muslims who were offended by J4ke's unintentional wearing, I will repeat that it is not his fault, and please don't be mad at him. Since I-LAND is I know him very well, and I know it's not his fault. He's not at fault, but the culprit is the company and the stylist.

Red| #andAuditionboys @iland_20 So please apologize. Don't wait for this issue to escalate because there are more and more people who are hating J4ke, even though it's your company's fault that this is happening now and Jake doesn't deserve it. @BELIFTLAB So please apologize. Don't wait for this issue to escalate because there are more and more people who are hating J4ke, even though it's your company's fault that this is happening now and Jake doesn't deserve it. @BELIFTLAB

Fans of the group contacted the makers of the necklace, FORCHASER, and demanded an explanation for the necklace design. In response, the company reportedly removed the necklace from their online stores and temporarily deactivated their Instagram page.

🐾 d-18 @sculpturejay update on the brand



they answered on my kakaotalk message

kr: “we have deleted it right away, we’re sorry”.

the necklace isn’t available on their site anymore & they deactivated their both instagram pages. i saw on the timeline that they answered on some mails too update on the brandthey answered on my kakaotalk message kr: “we have deleted it right away, we’re sorry”. the necklace isn’t available on their site anymore & they deactivated their both instagram pages. i saw on the timeline that they answered on some mails too https://t.co/NnS8jitqfu

Fans of ENHYPEN are currently demanding an apology from BELIFT LAB, and an official statement. They also requested that the agency make the artists and stylists under them more culturally sensitive.

Many fans also formulated an email to the agency, with the subject line “Inappropriate Styling on ENHYPEN Member.”

So far neither BELIFT LAB nor HYBE has come forward with an apology or an explanation for Jake's problematic Allah necklace.

