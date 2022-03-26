Stray Kids latest title track 'MANIAC' breaks into several UK Official Charts for the first time

Iconic K-pop boy group Stray Kids is in the limelight yet again. With the release of their latest mini-album, ODDINARY, the group has been receiving remarkable feedback. The self-producing group’s title track, MANIAC, recently entered several UK Official Charts for the first time.
Additionally, the Thunderous group made impressive pre-order sales with its new mini-album and became the first double million-seller, and the first 4th generation K-pop group to exceed 1 million sales by accumulating 1.3 million pre-orders.
Stray Kids enter two famous UK Official Charts with title track 'MANIAC'
On March 26, 2022, according to various media outlets, the K-pop boy group broke into UK’s Official Charts, which are considered equally important and famous to Billboard’s US Charts, with their new mini-album ODDINARY.
The boy group’s title track, MANIAC, charted #98 on the Official Singles Chart for the week of March 25 to 31 and became the group’s first song ever to enter the UK Official Chart.
Additionally, ODDINARY debuted on the Official Album Downloads Chart and ranked #13. It also ranked #82 on the Official Album Sales Chart for March 25 to 31, while MANIAC debuted at #54 on both the Official Singles Charts and the Official Single Downloads Chart.
With this monumental victory, the eight-member group became the third K-pop group to join BTS and BLACKPINK to chart on both UK Official Albums and Singles Chart Top 100 simultaneously in one week.
Meanwhile, MANIAC is produced in collaboration with the group’s producing team 3RACHA and composer VERSACHOI. The song is a shout out to all the unique, unusual, and odd ones in society to be themselves no matter what others say.
STAYs congratulate the K-pop group on their success
Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and congratulate the group on their latest success. They also stated that UK STAYs did a tremendous job in increasing the popularity of the group’s new release.
Stray Kids scored their first win for MANIAC with 10,596 points over 8,112 points of (G)I-DLE’s TOMBOY in Music Bank's March 25 episode.
In addition, Stray Kids members - Changbin and Han - have been released from quarantine after fully recovering from COVID-19. The K-pop boy group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, also stated that members are now allowed to go about their daily activities and participate in the scheduled activities for the group.