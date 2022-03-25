Golden Child's Jangjun diagnosed with COVID-19

K-pop idol Jangjun from Golden Child has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer’s agency, Woollim Entertainment, released an official statement announcing Jangjun’s health results. The agency further stated that the singer is self-isolating to curb the spread of the virus.

"We are informing you that our agency’s artist Golden Child’s Lee Jangjun tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25".

Woollim Entertainment confirms Golden Child Jangjun's COVID-19 results

On March 25, 2022, Woollim Entertainment released an official statement confirming that Jangjun has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that the singer tested positive after conducting a self-test kit and immediately carried out a PCR test which indicated a positive result.

"On March 24, Lee Jang-jun tested positive for COVID-19 through a self-testing kit, and carried out a PCR test. Today (March 25), he tested positive for COVID-19 through the PCR test".

Woollim Entertainment further stated that Jangjun has received triple doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is not experiencing any unusual symptoms other than a slight cold.

"Lee Jang-jun has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and he currently has no symptoms other than those of a light cold, so he will focus on treatment and recovery while in self-quarantine in keeping with the government health authorities' guidelines".

The agency continued to explain:

"Accordingly, it will be difficult for Lee Jangjun to participate in his scheduled activities, so we will update you of his return later on".

Woollim Entertainment promised fans to prioritize the health of the artists and staff members while following the guidelines set by government health authorities.

"We apologize for causing concern, and the agency will consider the health of the artists and staff foremost. We will do our best to support our artist for his speedy and complete recovery while following the government health authorities’ guidelines. Thank you".

Goldenness pray for Jangjun's speedy recovery

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, concerned Golden Child fans (Goldenness) took to social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Jangjun. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would stay safe and healthy.

belle 🌱 | waiting for day6 and dae @golgongcha gws jangjun!! hope you recover soon and come back stronger!! till then, rest up and worry about your health first oh noo our vitamin and happy pill got covidgws jangjun!! hope you recover soon and come back stronger!! till then, rest up and worry about your health first oh noo our vitamin and happy pill got covid 😭😭 gws jangjun!! hope you recover soon and come back stronger!! till then, rest up and worry about your health first ❤❤ https://t.co/Wa0hSpE4Dz

Aracely ♡’s ghost9 @YourGirlAracely . I hope he has a speedy recovery Ohhh no Jangjun has covid, my boy. I hope he has a speedy recovery Ohhh no Jangjun has covid, my boy 😔. I hope he has a speedy recovery

Meanwhile, Golden Child dropped their Japanese debut single A WOO!! on January 26, 2022. The group’s hit track topped Oricon’s Weekly Single Chart within a week. The achievement crowned the South Korean boy group as the sixth foreign artist in history to hit #1 with a debut single.

Additionally, A WOO!! debuted #1 on Oricon’s Daily Single Chart, Billboard Japan’s Single Sales Chart, and Tower Records' nationwide single sales chart.

