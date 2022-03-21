Golden Child's Dae-yeol confirms military enlistment later this month

K-pop boy group Golden Child’s leader Lee Dae-yeol updated fans regarding his enlistment into the military. The K-pop idol penned down his feelings in an emotional letter to fans on Twitter.
In South Korea, all physically fit men in the country between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to enroll in the military for about two years.
Exemptions can be given to those with exceptional skills and help boost the economy of the country, such as internationally award-winning athletes and musicians.
Golden Child's Dae-yeol pens down an emotional letter
On March 21, 2022, Lee Dae-yeol updated fans with a heartfelt letter announcing his departure for compulsory military service. The idol’s agency, Woollim Entertainment, also confirmed the news to various media outlets.
Dae-yeol began his letter by notifying the group's fans, known as Goldeness, that he would be enlisting in the military on March 29.
"Hello Goldeness! This is Dae-yeol, the leader of Golden Child. Our Goldeness, I hope you've been well. It feels like the weather is getting warmer after another season of winter. It feels like it's been a while since I wrote a letter, and I'm writing to let you know of my enlistment on March 29".
He continued to state that the last time he announced his enlistment was at the 2022 Golden Child Concert.
"During the last concert, I announced my military enlistment and it's already been a month since then. Now that it's only a week away".
The idol expressed his feelings and stated that he would carry out his duty faithfully. He also said that his experience as a trainee and leader of the boy group would enable him to do his best.
"I'm trying to enlist and serve my mandatory service without making a scene. I am confident I will do well in the military with my responsibility and integrity which were developed through long trainee years and being a leader of our group".
He further thanked his fans for all the memories they had created together and requested them to stay safe and healthy.
"All thanks to you Goldeness, I was able to make invaluable memories as the leader of Golden Child, although I wasn't the perfect leader since August 28th, 2017, after 6 years of training".
Dae-yeol ended his letter by requesting fans to continue supporting the group and that he will return safely from the military soon. He said:
"I will return healthy and hope you stay healthy and well, supporting Golden Child as a nine-member group. I'll do my best to serve my country! I'm going to miss you. Thank you again for making so many memories! I'll always remember! Sincerely, Dae Yeol."
Fans send their love and well-wishes to Dae-yeol
Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to send their well-wishes to Dae-yeol and wished him to stay strong and healthy.
For the time being, no events will be held by the group. Golden Child is Woollim Entertainment’s second boy group after Infinite. They debuted in 2017 with the EP Gol-Cha. The band originally consisted of 11 members, but Jaeseok left due to health issues.