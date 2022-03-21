Golden Child's Dae-yeol confirms military enlistment later this month

K-pop boy group Golden Child’s leader Lee Dae-yeol updated fans regarding his enlistment into the military. The K-pop idol penned down his feelings in an emotional letter to fans on Twitter.

In South Korea, all physically fit men in the country between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to enroll in the military for about two years.

Exemptions can be given to those with exceptional skills and help boost the economy of the country, such as internationally award-winning athletes and musicians.

Golden Child's Dae-yeol pens down an emotional letter

On March 21, 2022, Lee Dae-yeol updated fans with a heartfelt letter announcing his departure for compulsory military service. The idol’s agency, Woollim Entertainment, also confirmed the news to various media outlets.

Dae-yeol began his letter by notifying the group's fans, known as Goldeness, that he would be enlisting in the military on March 29.

"Hello Goldeness! This is Dae-yeol, the leader of Golden Child. Our Goldeness, I hope you've been well. It feels like the weather is getting warmer after another season of winter. It feels like it's been a while since I wrote a letter, and I'm writing to let you know of my enlistment on March 29".

He continued to state that the last time he announced his enlistment was at the 2022 Golden Child Concert.

"During the last concert, I announced my military enlistment and it's already been a month since then. Now that it's only a week away".

The idol expressed his feelings and stated that he would carry out his duty faithfully. He also said that his experience as a trainee and leader of the boy group would enable him to do his best.

"I'm trying to enlist and serve my mandatory service without making a scene. I am confident I will do well in the military with my responsibility and integrity which were developed through long trainee years and being a leader of our group".

He further thanked his fans for all the memories they had created together and requested them to stay safe and healthy.

"All thanks to you Goldeness, I was able to make invaluable memories as the leader of Golden Child, although I wasn't the perfect leader since August 28th, 2017, after 6 years of training".

Dae-yeol ended his letter by requesting fans to continue supporting the group and that he will return safely from the military soon. He said:

"I will return healthy and hope you stay healthy and well, supporting Golden Child as a nine-member group. I'll do my best to serve my country! I'm going to miss you. Thank you again for making so many memories! I'll always remember! Sincerely, Dae Yeol."

Fans send their love and well-wishes to Dae-yeol

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to send their well-wishes to Dae-yeol and wished him to stay strong and healthy.

🌌 @inlovegolcha you really always did a great job as golcha best leader as our best boy lee daeyeol 🥺 thank YOU so much for always working so hard and for all the memories together with us ;-; I’ll cherish them forever too and i cant wait to create more with you!! @Hi_Goldenness serve well daeyeol!! 🥺you really always did a great job as golcha best leader as our best boy lee daeyeol 🥺thank YOU so much for always working so hard and for all the memories together with us ;-; I’ll cherish them forever too and i cant wait to create more with you!! @Hi_Goldenness serve well daeyeol!! 🥺♥️ you really always did a great job as golcha best leader as our best boy lee daeyeol 🥺♥️ thank YOU so much for always working so hard and for all the memories together with us ;-; I’ll cherish them forever too and i cant wait to create more with you!!

𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐰 @jangjunsenpai serve well in military!! fighting @Hi_Goldenness you really did a great job as goldenchild leader daeyeolserve well in military!! fighting @Hi_Goldenness you really did a great job as goldenchild leader daeyeol ❤️ serve well in military!! fighting https://t.co/BRpIGzeAZH

mai🌻 @libaerosm @Hi_Goldenness serve well daeyeol~ you have always been a great leader and will continue to be!! always stay healthy and fighting for everything~ we will waiting till you come back!! i love you @Hi_Goldenness serve well daeyeol~ you have always been a great leader and will continue to be!! always stay healthy and fighting for everything~ we will waiting till you come back!! i love you ❤️❤️

Llorando por Dae el dueño de mis lágrimas 💔 @daeyeol_cielito @Hi_Goldenness Dont know what to say about it but im sure you will become even more stronger than ever, we will always wait for you Dae, hope we can meet someday after your serve, thanks for everything, i love you so much, we all love you so so much. Take care until we meet again my love 🥺 @Hi_Goldenness Dont know what to say about it but im sure you will become even more stronger than ever, we will always wait for you Dae, hope we can meet someday after your serve, thanks for everything, i love you so much, we all love you so so much. Take care until we meet again my love 🥺 https://t.co/AI1hrVyNrs

🐹 𝗟𝗩 🐯 @nitaliya im gonna miss you a lot. Please stay healthy be healthy don’t get sick don’t get hurt. Come back safely and healthy. I’m gonna wait for you. Saranghae our proud leadernim. @Hi_Goldenness Daeyeol ahim gonna miss you a lot. Please stay healthy be healthy don’t get sick don’t get hurt. Come back safely and healthy. I’m gonna wait for you. Saranghae our proud leadernim. @Hi_Goldenness Daeyeol ah 😭😭😭😭😭 im gonna miss you a lot. Please stay healthy be healthy don’t get sick don’t get hurt. Come back safely and healthy. I’m gonna wait for you. Saranghae our proud leadernim. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ONE357🐳❂ @onexzizi ! 사랑해 , serve well..기다릴게요 stay healthy @Hi_Goldenness You're the best leader 오빠! 사랑해, serve well..기다릴게요stay healthy @Hi_Goldenness You're the best leader 오빠♥️! 사랑해♥️, serve well..기다릴게요♥️stay healthy♥️

For the time being, no events will be held by the group. Golden Child is Woollim Entertainment’s second boy group after Infinite. They debuted in 2017 with the EP Gol-Cha. The band originally consisted of 11 members, but Jaeseok left due to health issues.

