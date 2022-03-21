×
Stray Kids' Seungmin tests positive for COVID-19

A still of the K-pop artist (Image via Twitter/Stray_Kids)
Modified Mar 21, 2022 02:00 PM IST
K-pop singer Seungmin from Stray Kids has tested positive for COVID-19. The group's agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement confirming Seungmin's results and stated that he is self-isolating to curb the spread of the virus. Seungmin is the third member after Han and Changbin to test positive.

"Stray Kids’ Seungmin has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 20".
Stray Kids Seungmin has also tested positive with COVID-19 following additional PCR test results on March 20thPreviously, members Changbin and Han also tested positive fans.jype.com/BoardView?Boar… https://t.co/hwyiW5GuFR

Meanwhile, the K-pop group made their official comeback on March 18, with the release of their new album ODDINARY. The boys recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which marked their first US late-night television performance debut.

JYP Entertainment confirms Stray Kids Seungmin's COVID-19 results

On March 21, 2022, JYP Entertainment released an official statement to various K-media outlets confirming that Seungmin has tested positive for COVID-19. The K-pop idol initially tested negative on March 19 but took an additional PCR test on March 20.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈)2022 SEASON'S GREETINGSGarden in ROOMTEASER IMAGE#승민 #Seungmin PRE-ORDER2021.12.10 3PM (KST) - 2021.12.23 3PM (KST)#StrayKids #스트레이키즈#스트레이키즈시즌그리팅#StrayKidsSeasonsGreetings#YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/spD4DeIuVb

The agency stated:

"Seungmin had been self-isolating as a pre-emptive response after receiving a negative test on March 19. He then received a positive test on March 20 after taking an additional PCR test".

JYP Entertainment continued to explain that the singer has received double doses of the vaccine and is following the guidelines stated by healthcare officials. Currently, Seungmin is not showcasing any severe symptoms.

The agency stated that the other members are living separately and will continue to follow all COVID-19 instructions. Furthermore, the group’s upcoming radio activities, SBS Power FM Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time, and MBC FM4U Kim Shin Young’s Noon Song Of Hope, have been canceled.

"The other members have been living in separate living spaces since March 18. They will continue to pay attention to their personal hygiene and continuously check their health. Due to this, we would like to inform you that the following radio activities scheduled for March 21-22 have been canceled.
Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) ODDINARY Listening Party 🎶Round 2 coming soon! See you there 😉2022.03.22 TUES 10AM (KST) | 03.21 MON 9PM (EST)stationhead.com/straykids #StrayKids #스트레이키즈#ODDINARY#MANIAC #MANIAC_SKZ#YouMakeStrayKidsStay

In addition, the Video & Fan Sign Event, scheduled for March 26 will be postponed. The agency ended its statement by promising to prioritize the health of the artists.

"Additionally, the Video Call and Fan Sign Event that was scheduled for March 26 will be postponed to a later date after consultation. We ask the fans for their understanding. We will do our best to help with the speedy recovery of our artists as we consider the artists’ health as our top priority. Thank you".

STAYs pray for Stray Kids Seungmin's speedy recovery

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, fans took to social media to send their love and recovery wishes to Seungmin. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would stay safe and healthy.

@Kpop_Herald @Stray_Kids Get well soon Seungminnie 💗
@Kpop_Herald @Stray_Kids Get well soon my prince 💚
@Kpop_Herald @Stray_Kids Get well soon, Seungmin ♥️
Seungmin tested positive for covid 😭😭😭 Get well soon Seungmin💗😢+hannie😭#Seungmin #Han #StrayKids https://t.co/Nx748D8u4n
now Seungmin caught COVID too? F COVID, hope the trio will get well soon 😭 https://t.co/8DZlT4S2st
seungmin tested positive covid today and he will not attend tomorrow’s power time radio and the fansign event will be reschedule 💔💔💔 my seungmin please take care https://t.co/jEuwji7b2M
It’s been barely 3 days since StrayKids comeback and sadly three of the members got covid. I hope Changbin, Han & Seungmin have a very speedy recovery. I love them so much and during this time of quarantine hopefully they are resting up ♥️ https://t.co/saJfx7jTza

Latest updates on Stray Kids

With the release of the latest album, ODDINARY, on March 18, the group shot to the top, debuting at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, as well as the European iTunes Album Chart.

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) "MANIAC" M/Vyoutu.be/OvioeS1ZZ7o#StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #ODDINARY #MANIAC #MANIAC_SKZ #StrayKidsComeback #YouMakeStrayKidsStay https://t.co/hbWSRTKUvL
In addition, the mini-album ranks #1 in 57 regions, and the title track MANIAC also ranks #1 on both the iTunes charts. Furthermore, ODDINARY became the first K-pop album of 2022 to debut simultaneously on various iTunes regional charts.

