ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop idol and actor Cha Eun-woo, part of the boy band ASTRO, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2022. The singer’s agency Fantagio released an official statement confirming the news, which read:

"Today (March 18), ASTRO's artist Cha Eun-woo confirmed positive for COVID-19 as a result of a preemptive rapid antigen test."

Fantagio further confirms ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's heath condition

On March 18, 2022, Fantagio released an official statement to various K-media outlets confirming that K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo felt unwell and tested positive for COVID-19 after conducting a rapid antigen test.

The agency stated that Cha Eun-woo was experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and would be receiving the necessary medical treatment for his recovery, saying:

"Currently, Cha Eun-woo has no symptoms other than those of a mild cold, so he will be focusing on treatment and recovery in keeping with the government health authorities’ guidelines for COVID-19."

Fantagio further announced that the singer/actor will be unable to participate in scheduled activities as he undergoes self-quarantine to reduce the spread of the virus, saying:

"It will be difficult for Cha Eun-woo to participate in his scheduled activities, so we will update you on the artist’s return to his scheduled activities in the future after checking when he will be released from quarantine."

The agency concluded the statement by requesting fans to be patient as the singer recovers, and promised to prioritize Cha Eun-woo’s health while following all COVID-19 protocols. They said:

"We ask for your understanding. The agency will continue to consider the health of the artists and staff foremost and will do its best to ensure the fast recovery of the artist while following the government health authorities’ guidelines. Thank you."

Fans send get-well-soon wishes to ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

Concerned fans took to Twitter and other social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Cha Eun-woo. They also hoped that the other members of the group would remain safe and healthy.

Lavender @lavenderfh03 @CloutNewsMedia Please be well Eunwoo love.. Please be well Eunwoo love.. @CloutNewsMedia 😭 Please be well Eunwoo love..

L EunSana @Laisana_n Get well soon Nunu, my prayers are with you @theseoulstory WhatGet well soonNunu, my prayers are with you @theseoulstory What😭 Get well soon🙏 Nunu, my prayers are with you❤

Latest updates on ASTRO's Jinjin and Rocky

On January 17, 2022, K-pop idols Jinjin and Rocky released their mini-album Restore, along with a vibrant and upbeat music video for the title track Just Breathe, which shows the boys relaxing in the comfort of their homes and enjoying their time.

The vacation-themed album features four songs, including a collaboration with Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung for the track Lazy. Jinjin and Rocky are the second sub-unit to release music after Moon Bin and Sanha’s mini-album IN-OUT.

