'Hannah Montana' actor Jason Earles promotes Stray Kids at a Disney movie premiere

Stray Kids added yet another die-heart fan to their celebrity fan list and it's none other than Disney star Jason Earles. The American actor wore an outfit promoting the K-pop boy group on the red carpet of a Disney movie premiere. His kind and fun act has created ripples on the internet, leaving fans in disbelief.

Jason Earles has been in the acting industry for over a decade. He is well-known for his role as Jackson Stewart in the Disney Channel blockbuster sitcom Hannah Montana and as Rudy Gillespie in the Disney XD series Kickin’ It.

Stray Kids fan celebritiy list include Jason Earles, Ryan Reynolds and more

The iconic K-pop boy group has collected their fair share of celebrity fans from the Hollywood industry, and the list keeps growing. Earlier in 2021, Ryan Reynolds jumped on the Stray Kids bandwagon and cemented himself as a true STAY.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds



First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.



Second, as a new Two things.First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian Two things.First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian https://t.co/uoiwTthoHp

The American star posted a picture on his official Twitter handle holding a liquor bottle with his autograph. He stated that he'd be sending the gift to Bang Chan and also requested the boy group for their autograph.

As soon as Bang Chan received Ryan's gift, he tweeted a picture of him holding the bottle while wearing the liquor brand's t-shirt.

Stray Kids @Stray_Kids @VancityReynolds @AviationGin It’s here! Thanks for the gift Ryan! The pressies that we sent are on the way too! Hope you like em haha @VancityReynolds @AviationGin It’s here! Thanks for the gift Ryan! The pressies that we sent are on the way too! Hope you like em haha https://t.co/dT4Motwffa

Most recently, the K-pop group received a lot of love and support from Jason Earles. Surprisingly, he had also commented on Ryan Reynolds’ tweet directed at the boy band and revealed that he had been watching Mnet’s reality survival show, Kingdom and that his bias was Felix.

Jason Earles and his wife, Katie Drysen, also consider themselves true STAYs and frequently show support for the group on their individual social media accounts.

Earlier, Jason and Katie were seen wearing Bang Chan’s official merchandise, the 'Chan’s room' hoodie and hip-hop cap, on several occasions, showing their encouragement for Chan’s regular live broadcasts.

On March 17, 2022, Jason Earles was spotted wearing a Stray Kids t-shirt at the Disney movie premiere of Better Nate Than Ever. The actor proved his love and support for the K-pop group straight from the red carpet and flaunted their official merchandise.

Earles' wife also accompanied him, wearing the boy band’s official face mask, and promoted their upcoming album ODDINARY.

Katie Drysen @ktacd247

2. #StrayKids 1. Better Nate Than Ever was amazing! Like fricken amazing! Go watch it when it comes out April 1st!2. #ODDINARY drops on March 18th. Preorder/Purchase that now cause it’s going to be 1. Better Nate Than Ever was amazing! Like fricken amazing! Go watch it when it comes out April 1st!2. #ODDINARY drops on March 18th. Preorder/Purchase that now cause it’s going to be 🔥 #StrayKids https://t.co/aE4yUcnTuV

Latest updates on Stray Kids

The K-pop boy group announced their comeback to the music scene on February 27, with their new album ODDINARY, and dropped the main trailer for it on YouTube.

On March 3, 2022, the group’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released the much-awaited tracklist for the upcoming mini-album. The tracklist consists of two versions, giving off futuristic, mysterious superhero vibes. The mini-album consists of seven songs, including two unit tracks which are co-written and composed by the members.

