Ryan Reynolds shows his love for BTS and Stray Kids on Twitter

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds once again showed his love for BTS and Stray Kids. He let his innfansK-pop fan out on Twitter as eagle-eyed ARMYs and STAYs found him liking two tweets agrouphe groups. Considering the days-old tweets are still in his Likes section, fans have deduced that they weren’t by mistake.

In the past, too, the Canadian actor has shown his love towards other K-pop idols such as EXO, HyunA, and Eric Nam. From photoshopping himself as a member of EXO to a Deadpool photoshoot with HyunA, Ryan Reynolds is living every K-pop fans’ dream. His latest Twitter surf proved that beneath the actor layer lies a K-pop fan.

Fans find Ryan Reynolds liking tweets about BTS and Stray Kids

kira ツ @rockstarhyunjin ryan reynolds following both bts and skz yep he’s a stayarmy now too ryan reynolds following both bts and skz yep he’s a stayarmy now too 😸 https://t.co/MzjLtGwoB0

A few days ago, Hollywood's A-list actor Ryan Reynolds liked tweets about the two current hot K-pop groups, BTS and Stray Kids. The incident came to light when fans of the group noticed the tweets under the Likes section of his Twitter account. While it didn't come as a surprise, considering he had publicly talked about his love for K-pop groups before, it did take them off guard.

One of the two tweets the actor liked was BTS' Jimin's concert countdown post. The idol posted two selfies with the caption "D-4. Wait a little bit more. #JIMIN #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOL #IfWeAreTogeher_WeDontNeedPermission.”

Ryan Reynolds' Liked Tweet (Image via @VancityReynolds/Twitter)

The other was a Stray Kids’ fan translation account, which had live-tweeted leader Bang Chan’s Chan’s Room Ep. 147. During the live stream, the idol talked about the present he received from Reynolds - a bottle of Aviation American Gin - of which he is a co-founder.

The leader shared that the gin’s smell was too strong, so although he doesn’t drink it because it is a "prized possession," he takes a whiff of it whenever he feels tired.

Ryan Reynolds' Liked Tweet (Image via @VancityReynolds/Twitter)

The friendship between Reynolds and Stray Kids started with the actor noticing a fan edit video. Fans have connected a scene from Deadpool to a scene from the group’s Deadpool-inspired performance of God’s DDU-DU DDU-DU on Mnet’s Kingdom.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds



First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.



Second, as a new Two things.First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian Two things.First, I have your autograph right here, Bang Chan. Will send to you this week.Second, as a new @Stray_Kids fan, can I get an autograph? #NewFavouriteAustralian https://t.co/uoiwTthoHp

The actor then sent over a signed Aviation Gin to the leader, who, in return, sent him a signed album. The actor even subscribed to his Bubble account, much to the pleasant surprise of fans.

Meanwhile, Reynolds had previously hinted that he was a BTS fan by liking Jungkook’s workout video. Though the actor did not say it out loud, liking the group’s tweets made fans sure he was an ARMY.

