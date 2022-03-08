Top 5 funniest moments from Run BTS

K-pop sensation BTS is loved and known worldwide. Fans and netizens not only adore them for their looks, vocals, and savvy dance skills but also their personalities. One way for fans to learn more about their favorite popstars is through following their variety program, Run BTS.

Run BTS is a show that's been running since 2015. In each episode, band members are expected to participate in various games, challenges, activities and secret missions in exchange for a prize or punishment. It was during these times that AMRYs got to zero down on the many moments that brought a smile to their face.

Top candid comedic moments from Run BTS

Over the years, BTS members have made ARMYs laugh over their goofy personalities and the fun group discussions exhibited in the show. Picking a few funny moments is an impossible task, yet here are a few comedic gold moments from the show that ARMYs can't get over.

1) Stealth mode Jin

In the clip, Jimin and V couldn't stop chuckling upon noticing that Jin was sitting stealthily in a corner and observing what the two were up to the whole time.

In the clip, Jimin and V couldn't stop chuckling upon noticing that Jin was sitting stealthily in a corner and observing what the two were up to the whole time. Jin himself giggled because he found his own stealth hilarious. The shock of knowing that Jin was there the entire time is what made Jimin and V burst into uncontrollable laughter.

2) Frustrated Suga

Another funny moment that many ARMYs find hard to get over is watching Suga get frustrated when others accused him of being a thief in a game, during one of the episodes.

Another funny moment that many ARMYs find hard to get over is watching Suga get frustrated when others accused him of being a thief in a game, during one of the episodes. The suspicion arose when BTS members find a clue that hinted about the thief wearing white clothes, the same as Suga's.

It brought out an annoyed response from Suga. He mentioned that he had no choice over what he wore. The other band members could not help but laugh when he got up and started ranting. His frustration brought screams of joy and laughter to ARMYs.

3) Jump & Bye Ft. Jin and Suga

3) Jump & Bye Ft. Jin and Suga



#4: ‘Save Me’ Run BTS episode 33



@BTS_twt BTS FUNNIEST MOMENTS RATE#4: ‘Save Me’ Run BTS episode 33 BTS FUNNIEST MOMENTS RATE#4: ‘Save Me’ Run BTS episode 33@BTS_twt https://t.co/72GFn5uCcH

In the clip, Jin and Suga had to jump and wave bye when they heard a particular sound. As soon as they heard the sound, Jin and Suga did the needful. The other BTS members began to guffaw and scream uncontrollably while stating how bad both of them are at the game.

4) The Jimin Frame

This is another moment that had fans rolling on the floor.

This is another moment that had fans rolling on the floor. During the clip, a member from the staff informed the band members that the winner of the game would get a special prize. After the staff member brought the prize in front of them, the band members commented on how big and heavy it was.

Upon unveiling it, the prize turned out to be a picture of Jimin. This led to other band members laughing, Suga expressing his disbelief, and Jimin feeling embarrassed.

5) The Card Chaos

This particular moment is easily the highlight, that continues to bring a smile to many ARMYs' faces.

This particular moment is easily the highlight, that continues to bring a smile to many ARMYs' faces. In a game where the member with the highest number of cards wins, what's humorous is how every member reacted when the scores were revealed.

Most members underplayed their hand and tried to act cool before the scores were formally announced. The scores revealed Jin to be the winner, which was an unexpected turn of events. ARMYs enjoyed the member's reaction to each others scores and shed a tear or two from laughing.

