Stray Kids perform 'MANIAC' on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Legendary K-pop group Stray Kids made their official comeback to the music scene on March 18, 2022 and have been creating ripples on the internet since. With the release of their mini-album, ODDINARY, the boys made their US late-night television performance debut with the title track MANIAC on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The self-producing group is reaching for the stars with its new release and has also broken a previous personal record of 930,000 stock pre-orders with NOEASY and surpassed 1.3 million pre-orders for ODDINARY, as reported by JYP Entertainment.

Stray Kids display dynamic choreography on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

On March 19, 2022, the iconic K-pop group was invited to perform their choreography for MANIAC on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Stephen Colbert is an American comedian, political commentator, actor, television host, producer, and writer. He is well-known for hosting the satirical Comedy Central show The Colbert Report from 2005 to 2014 and the CBS talk program The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, which he began in September 2015.

Stray Kids, also referred to as SKZ, performed their powerful choreography on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show and created a buzz on the internet. In the video, the boys are placed on a well-decorated stage with iron poles and stage fire machines surrounding the area.

As the boys begin their jaw-dropping performance, sudden flashes of bright, colorful lights shine all over the stage, with the idols giving their best during the performance. Each singer was styled in a classic Adidas black and white outfit in order for them to move around comfortably.

The late-night show performance marks SKZ’s first television dance choreography with their latest title track MANIAC, from their sixth mini-album ODDINARY. The song is co-composed by 3RACHA and is a shoutout to all the unordinary, unique, and odd ones out of society to be as they are.

Meanwhile, fans of SKZ, known as STAY, believe that the group will achieve a significant increase in the fandom since the group’s recent win in the competition show Kingdom: Legendary War will help them reach greater heights in the music industry.

Additionally, the group also announced the Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC on March 17, 2022. The tour will begin in South Korea, moving towards two cities in Japan and seven cities in the USA, before ending in Tokyo.

Edited by Gunjan