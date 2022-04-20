5 K-pop comebacks and debuts to look forward to in April 2022

It's a new month, and the K-pop idols are ready with comebacks, solo debuts, and contemporary music. Many major K-pop groups, artists, and idols will be releasing new music in April 2022, making K-pop fans excited all over the globe. However, some will be making their solo debuts to create a new path in their music careers.

Hence, it's time for you to update your playlists with fresh K-pop tracks. Also, get all the details on the major April 2022 comebacks and debuts.

Here's a list of 5 April K-pop comebacks and debuts you should definitely look out for.

5 April K-pop comebacks: PSY to MONSTA X

1) YOUNITE (April 20, 2022)

YOUNITE @YOUNITE_offcl



"1 of 9 날 선택해 줘"



2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE



#YOUNITE #유나이트 #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #2"1 of 9 날 선택해 줘"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #2"1 of 9 날 선택해 줘"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE#YOUNITE #유나이트 #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/nc0ZgJlUKe

YOUNITE will be making its grand K-pop debut on April 20, 2022, with its debut EP, YOUNI-BIRTH. The Brand New Music boy group's first EP will have six tracks, including two title songs.

The nine-member boy group was first announced publicly through social media and is housed under Brand New Music, which also manages the boy group AB6IX. Since it’s their first boy group in three years, fans are excited to witness YOUNITE's new concept through music.

2) MONSTA X (April 26, 2022)

MONSTA X will be dropping a new mini-album, Shape of Love, on April 26, 2022. It will mark the group's first release since The Dreaming, their English album, which came out last December.

The upcoming album will feature six tracks, including Burning Up featuring R3HAB. The group earlier dropped a teaser picture, and fans believe that the comeback would be an add-on to the Love Killa' act.

3) (G)I-DLE's Miyeon (April 27, 2022)

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon will embark on her solo career with her first solo album, MY, releasing on April 27, 2022, at 6 pm KST. Miyeon's six-track record will have Drive as the title track. It was also unveiled that Miyeon's bandmate Yuqi helped her compose the track- ‘소나기, while Miyeon wrote the lyrics.

The (G)I-DLE member has previously shared multiple teaser images and posted the entire tracklist on Twitter.

4) MAMAMOO's Moonbyul (April 28, 2022)

MAMAMOO member Moonbyul is making a solo comeback in April with her 2nd album, [C.I.T.T (Cheese in the Trap)]. The MAMAMOO rapper is ready to show off her singing skills with the new album. RBW Entertainment has shared teaser pictures of the singer, and fans are looking forward to seeing a more feminine version of Moonbyul with this comeback.

It will mark her first solo comeback in three months since the release of her second EP, 6equence.

5) PSY (April 29, 2022)

The Gangnam Style hitmaker is returning with his ninth full-length studio album Psy 9th. Singer and CEO of P Nation, Psy, has already unveiled multiple MV teasers for the tracks included in his upcoming comeback.

The singer recently shared music video teasers for Happier (ft. Crush) and Everyday. As per the entire tracklist, the album will feature five other artists. Also, Psy 9th is going to have 12 songs.

Edited by Suchitra