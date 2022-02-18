Fans gear up for battle as (G)I-DLE announces March comeback

On February 17, CUBE Entertainment confirmed reports stating (G)I-DLE’s comeback. News1 first reported that the group was preparing for a March comeback with the remaining five members. Hours later, a representative from the agency confirmed the same.

March currently holds multiple K-pop group’s comeback releases already. The group’s fans (Neverlands) have a fierce battle ahead of them, especially for music shows, as a fan expressed on Twitter.

Agency confirms (G)I-DLE’s comeback, group to return as five members

(G)I-DLE Charts @idlecharts



GIDLE MARCH COMEBACK

#GIDLE #여자아이들 @G_I_DLE After over 1 year, we're a finally getting a comeback so we NEED to make this the best comeback possible to show our girls how much we love and support them. Let's do this together, Neverland!GIDLE MARCH COMEBACK After over 1 year, we're a finally getting a comeback so we NEED to make this the best comeback possible to show our girls how much we love and support them. Let's do this together, Neverland! 💜📢GIDLE MARCH COMEBACK#GIDLE #여자아이들 @G_I_DLE https://t.co/avhDzJncYu

Girl group (G)I-DLE’s last album release was I Burn in January last year. After an entire year full of ups and downs, the group has confirmed its comeback in March. However, the comeback will only include five members as Soojin left the group and agency after bullying allegations in August last year.

CUBE Entertainment had previously announced that the group would promote with five members henceforth. The agency shared no information on the kind of music or expectations. For fans, the news of a comeback has brought a bittersweet feeling and higher expectations than before.

Over the past year and two months, group members have focused on individual activities. Though fans were given opportunities to see other talents of the idols, they were also eager for a group release.

아이들 Updates @Gidle_updates March Comeback is now a reality, They will show a more mature side through their music.



#GIDLE #여자아이들 @G_I_DLE March Comeback is now a reality, They will show a more mature side through their music. 📢@G_I_DLE March Comeback is now a reality, They will show a more mature side through their music. #GIDLE #여자아이들 https://t.co/pQhMxxGhTw

With a confirmed release month in mind, fans are both celebrating and a bit skeptical about the release. The reason for the latter is that the fandom will be going up against multiple groups in the industry during promotions.

shon ♡ GIDLE MARCH COMEBACK @teokbokkiSoojin



Nct Dream

Oh My Girl

Cherry Bullet

Weekly

Stray Kids

Astro

Gidle



Groups that confirmed to have a comeback on March 2022 :Nct DreamOh My GirlCherry BulletWeeklyStray KidsAstroGidle Groups that confirmed to have a comeback on March 2022 :Nct DreamOh My GirlCherry BulletWeeklyStray KidsAstroGidle😐😭 https://t.co/CkcMW1bjOT

With bigger fan bases who have higher achievements such as streaming and physical sales, fans believe they’ll have to work harder to make (G)I-DLE’s comeback successful and make them win trophies.

As for solo activities, Jeon Soyeon released her solo album Windy after member Yuqi released her solo album A Page in May last year. Additionally, the former also currently appears on the audition reality show My Teenage Girl as a mentor and judge.

Another member, Miyeon, made her acting debut and has filmed multiple projects. She also voiced the historical romance drama Moonshine’s OST, Someday. However, she was recently reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese member Shuhua, Thai member Minnie and Chinese member Yuqi are reportedly performing their scheduled activities in their respective home countries.

neverland❤️💜 @hellooo530 i’m not sorry for the person i will become when gidle comeback i’m not sorry for the person i will become when gidle comeback

MEMEYEON❤SOOJIN, I LOVE YOU❤ @MISSMIYEON Miyeon is confirmed positive for covid but GIDLE COMEBACK



Miyeon is confirmed positive for covid but GIDLE COMEBACKhttps://t.co/kbYC45Gget

❦ @IDLEFAERIE cube needs to release gidle’s comeback date to help the fandom become motivated



i can’t blame some nevies/fan bases for losing interest because the hype they got for i burn, kda and solo activities aren’t going to last forever cube needs to release gidle’s comeback date to help the fandom become motivated i can’t blame some nevies/fan bases for losing interest because the hype they got for i burn, kda and solo activities aren’t going to last forever

❦ @IDLEFAERIE



• soyeon’s stage performance



• yuqi’s appearance in keep running



• minnie’s youtube show



• GIDLE COMEBACK ON MARCH



• miyeon getting covid



it’s like the universe wants us to be happy and sad at the same time wtf??? this is a cursed fandom recap on neverland twitter:• soyeon’s stage performance• yuqi’s appearance in keep running• minnie’s youtube show• GIDLE COMEBACK ON MARCH• miyeon getting covidit’s like the universe wants us to be happy and sad at the same time wtf??? this is a cursed fandom recap on neverland twitter:• soyeon’s stage performance• yuqi’s appearance in keep running• minnie’s youtube show • GIDLE COMEBACK ON MARCH• miyeon getting covidit’s like the universe wants us to be happy and sad at the same time wtf??? this is a cursed fandom 🗿

(G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 and soon climbed up the charts with their unique girl group concept and discography. As one of the first fourth-generation groups, the group’s songs took a dark, fantasy route rather than the bubble-gum, teenage-crush concepts, making their popularity soar.

Edited by Siddharth Satish