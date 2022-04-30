Psy and BTS SUGA's collaborative track 'That That' tops iTunes charts in 70 countries

The much-anticipated collaboration between Psy and BTS’ SUGA was finally released and fans can’t get enough of the addictive track. Psy dropped his comeback album, Psy 9th, and title track That That prod. & ft. SUGA of BTS on April 29, 2022.

With the release of the title track, fans quickly tapped the download button and have been jamming to the song ever since. With its bass-heavy beats and catchy tunes, That That has swept the iTunes charts all over the world by ranking #1 in 70 countries.

Psy shares title track That That prod. & ft. SUGA of BTS success on Instagram

On April 26 at 6.00 pm KST, Psy released his highly-anticipated album Psy 9th and its title track That That, which is produced by K-pop rapper SUGA in addition to his feature in the music video. Immediately upon its release, the track soared to the top of iTunes charts in several countries.

Psy thanks fans for streaming the song (Image via @42psy42/Instagram)

That That hit #1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, India, Australia, Egypt, and more. The Gangnam Style singer’s album also reached #1 in iTunes Top Albums charts in several countries including Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, and more.

'That That' tops iTunes Top Song charts (Image via @42psy42/Instagram)

Upon seeing the incredible results, Psy took to his official Instagram account uploaded pictures of the iTunes Top Song Chart, region wise, and thanked everyone for their love and support.

Psy title track snags top spot in 73 regions worldwide (Image via @42psy42/Instagram)

The Gentleman singer’s album also features several collaborations with well-renowned artists, including Celeb with Bae Suzy, Happier featuring K-R&B singer Crush, and a remake of Jermaine Jackson and Pia Zadora’s 1984 hit single When The Rain Begins To Fall with MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. Other exciting features include Epik High’s Tablo, Heize, Sung Si-kyung and Jessi.

Psy 2022 comeback featuring BTS' Suga in That That

Psy, best known for Gangnam Style, has engraved yet another exciting and addictive dance move with this hit track That That.

Styled in cowboy outfits on a wild-west backdrop, Psy celebrated the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and sang about feeling amazing and energetic while enjoying post-pandemic vibes.

BTS' SUGA makes an impressive entry from behind the camera and both the artists then continue to sing together. The response to the song has been tremendous, and both ARMY and Psy’s fans are applauding the artists for a banger bop.

