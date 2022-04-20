Stray Kids' ODDINARY becomes the first 2022 album to feature on Billboard 200 for 4 weeks

On April 19, Stray Kids' mini-album ODDINARY became the first album of 2022 to feature on the Billboard 200 charts for four consecutive weeks. The self-producing group, which has three members with over 100 song credits on KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association), has witnessed a successful run since their full album NOEASY was released last year.

STAYs, the group's fandom, were treated to another piece of good news. The K-pop group also announced additional tour dates for their 2nd World Tour MANIAC on April 19. The North American leg will begin on June 29 and end on July 14.

Stray Kids' ODDINARY spends four consecutive weeks on Billboard 200 charts

The eight-member boy group, Stray Kids, has solidified their position as a prominent fourth-generation group in the K-pop industry with their continued success over the past year and a half.

Billboard tweeted the Top 200 Albums chart rankings at the end of the April 23 week, with ODDINARY coming in at No. 131. With the album spending four weeks on the Billboard Top 200 Albums charts, Stray Kids has become the first and only group so far to achieve the feat.

The MANIAC group debuted on the Top 200 Albums chart directly at No. 1 with ODDINARY. Ranking in the top spot made them the third Korean artist in history to top the Billboard 200 charts. Only BTS and SuperM have ever topped it.

The ODDINARY group even spent their fourth week at No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums chart.

Meanwhile, other K-pop artists featured on the Billboard 200 charts for four weeks or above include BTS, BLACKPINK, SuperM, NCT, NCT 127, TXT, and TWICE.

The eight-member group's music video for ODDINARY, released a month ago on March 18, currently sits at 66 million views.

Stray Kids announce new dates in MANIAC world tour

The Thunderous group first announced their much-anticipated world tour on April 8, commencing in Seoul, South Korea, with a statement adding more dates. On April 19, the group revealed the first list of foreign cities.

From Seoul, the group will travel to North America and perform in six cities - Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle.

Take a look at the dates below.

Anticipation for the world tour is on the rise as it will be the first tour the Thunderous will partake in for nearly two years. Since the boy band's last tour, District 9 Unlock, their fandom and popularity have grown immensely. District 9: Unlock ended abruptly in February 2020 due to the pandemic.

Fans can now look forward to the concert's setlist, which might comprise unreleased songs.

Edited by R. Elahi