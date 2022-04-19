Stray Kids 2nd World Tour 'MANIAC' Tickets: Where to buy, dates, price and all you need to know 

Stray Kids have released the tour dates for the American leg of their upcoming ‘MANIAC’ World tour.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will set off on June 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark and will stop in Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth, Los Angeles, and other cities before concluding on July 14 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Tickets for the American leg of the tour will go on sale on April 22 from 3 pm EDT and can be purchased from the TicketMaster website. Ticket pricing and more info will be revealed at a later date.

Stray Kids MANIAC tour dates and venues

Wednesday, June 29 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

Friday, July 01 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

Sunday, July 03 – Atlanta, Georgia – State Farm Arena

Wednesday, July 06 – Fort Worth, Texas – Dickies Arena

Saturday, July 09 – Los Angeles, California – Kia Forum

Tuesday, July 12 – Oakland, California – Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 14 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

Earlier in March, the group had announced that they would be embarking on a world tour this year. The tour will begin in South Korea and will travel to two cities in Japan, as well as multiple cities in the United States, before concluding in Tokyo.

The first leg is set to begin at the end of April and conclude in July. The tour will commence on April 30 with a two-day concert in Seoul. The band will then travel to Japan for a four-day concert on June 11 and 12 in Kobe, and on June 18 and 19 in Tokyo.

The tour will feature a setlist from the band's most recent album, ODDINARY. Oddinary is Stray Kids' sixth EP, which was released in March 2022 worldwide. It has seven tracks, with Maniac serving as the lead single, and incorporates various music genres such as hip hop, trap, EDM, and rock. The EP was praised by music critics for its exceptional artistic, musical, and style growth.

This is the group's first live concert tour in about two years, following their first tour, District 9: Unlock, in 2019–2020. Stray Kids held their first world tour, District 9: Unlock, in 2019–2020, with 24 shows across Asia, the United States, and Europe, however, the majority of them were canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On November 22, 2020, the group held their first online concert, titled Unlock: Go Live In Life via Beyond Live, as a continuation of their District 9: Unlock tour.

Edited by Somava Das