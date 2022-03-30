Stray Kids earn monumental wins on Billboard charts in just one day

March 29 has been one of the most successful days in Stray Kids’ career. The group, formed through a 2017 survival show and often criticized for their "noise music," made gigantic strides on the Billboard charts.

A defining moment in the self-producing group's career, Stray Kids charted on Billboard 200, Artist 100, Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, Bubbling Under Hot 100, and a few other charts in just 24 hours.

The STAY fandom is in celebration and cheers. The MANIAC members, too, texted fans on Bubble and posted their gratitude-filled messages on Instagram, thanking them for their incredible support. JYP Entertainment even released a video commemorating the milestone.

Stray Kids is the second K-pop act in history to debut No. 1 on Billboard 200

It earns the group its first career No. 1 album and first entry on the chart. @Stray_Kids ' 'Oddinary' officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Billboard200 It earns the group its first career No. 1 album and first entry on the chart. .@Stray_Kids' 'Oddinary' officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Billboard200.It earns the group its first career No. 1 album and first entry on the chart.

The last 24 hours have been a rollercoaster ride for STAYs and Stray Kids. The group woke up to be the third-ever group to debut at #1 on Billboard 200, after only BTS and SuperM, in the history of K-pop.

The group’s US debut with ODDINARY sold 110,000 units and debuted No. 1 on Top Album Sales chart with 103,000 sales.

The numbers ensured that ODDINARY had the biggest US pure sales week for any album released in 2022 as of March.

billboard charts @billboardcharts 'Oddinary' debuts with 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the March 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate (formerly MRC Data). 'Oddinary' debuts with 110,000 equivalent album units earned in the March 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate (formerly MRC Data).

The multi-talented self-producing group also hit No. 1 on Artist 100, becoming the fourth K-pop outfit to ever achieve the feat. They are also the only fourth-generation group, excluding SuperM (a mix of SM’s previous group members) to be included in the charts.

The Thunderous boy group even charted No. 1 on Top Current Album Sales chart. They also debuted at No. 19 with MANIAC on Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 and a No. 1 debut on World Digital Song Sales chart.

#1, Oddinary

#2, Mixtape

#3, Clé 1 : MIROH

#4, Go Live

#4, In Life

#5, I Am Not

#5, I Am Who?

#5, Noeasy

#8, I Am You

#9, Clé 2: Yellow Wood

#9, Clé : LEVANTER

#14, SKZ2020 @Stray_Kids ' history on the #WorldAlbums chart:#1, Oddinary#2, Mixtape#3, Clé 1 : MIROH#4, Go Live#4, In Life#5, I Am Not#5, I Am Who?#5, Noeasy#8, I Am You#9, Clé 2: Yellow Wood#9, Clé : LEVANTER#14, SKZ2020 .@Stray_Kids' history on the #WorldAlbums chart:#1, Oddinary#2, Mixtape#3, Clé 1 : MIROH#4, Go Live#4, In Life#5, I Am Not#5, I Am Who?#5, Noeasy#8, I Am You#9, Clé 2: Yellow Wood#9, Clé : LEVANTER#14, SKZ2020

Continuing the winning streak, MANIAC also debuted at No. 21 on the Billboard Global 200 Singles chart, with ODDINARY debuting at No. 1 on the World Albums chart.

The eventful day doesn’t end at that. Stray Kids’ ODDINARY debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Tastemaker Albums, while MANIAC debuted at No. 15 on Global Excl. US charts as well. Even the recent Hot Trending Songs chart powered by Twitter had MANIAC landing No. 2.

The eight-member group hosted a Twitter space with journalist Jeff Benjamin and Billboard executive director Jason Lipshutz regarding the incredible achievement of being the third K-pop act in history to rank No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

JYP Entertainment’s recent partnership with US record label Republic Records seems to have given Stray Kids a major boost in the right direction. With the explosive popularity of just one mini-album, it remains to be seen what the group will conquer in their upcoming world tour with another album that was promised in Step Out 2022.

