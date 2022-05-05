After 3 years, Psy releases much-awaited music video for Celeb starring Bae Suzy

Finally, after three long years, Psy has dropped the much-awaited music video for the peppy pop track Celeb, featuring K-pop idol Bae Suzy. The song and its music video first premiered three years ago during the Gangnam Style crooner's Summer Swag 2019 concert.

The South Korean singer revealed that rapper Zico and himself co-wrote and composed the addictive and groovy track. However, Celeb's inclusion in the Gangnam Style singer's new album 9th is the first time the song has been officially released.

PSY x Bae Suzy perfectly describes celebrity in music video of Celeb

On May 3, Psy officially released a music video for the catchy track Celeb, starring K-pop singer Bae Suzy. The Gentleman singer unveiled a vibrant and fun music video in which both Bae Suzy and he perform some energetic and high-powered choreography.

In the colorful music video, Bae Suzy changed into a total of 13 outfits and garnered attention for her ethereal beauty and chic costumes. From sequined dresses to knee-length boots, she wore them all.

The song's lyrics perfectly depict a famous/trending celebrity and use various phrases to describe them. The track also talks about a celebrity's popularity, how their name pops up in every word search, and their 100% likeability.

The peppy number also describes how trending celebrities get multiple acting offers and make fans excited with every little distinct sign and official nickname.

Celeb is a cut from the Gangnam Style singer's recently released album 9th, his first release after a five-year hiatus from the K-pop music industry.

As of the time of writing, the music video for Celeb has exceeded over 7 million views on YouTube. The video's 24-hour view count is expected to increase as fans are trending it on various social media platforms and inform others to stream it.

Aside from Celeb, the new album also features multiple well-renowned K-pop artists, including Happier featuring K-R&B singer Crush, Now, a remake of the popular track by Jermaine Jackson, featuring MAMAMOO's Hwasa, and Pia Zadora's When The Rain Begins To Fall.

Meanwhile, the title track That That, produced by and featuring BTS SUGA, has created ripples on the internet. The veteran artist has also snagged the top rankings on international music charts in 70 different countries.

The banger bop has amazed fans with its unique and groovy tune. He has become even more popular, with Psy creating a dance challenge, #psyxsuga_thatthat, where people can learn the choreography and dance to the track's chorus while posting the video with the challenge's hashtag.

