"I'm very proud of them": Psy praises BTS and BLACKPINK for their global success and popularity

Psy, best known for his hitmaker track Gangnam Style, is one of K-pop’s legendary artists who debuted in 1999. Despite having a lot of experience and respect in the industry, the veteran idol doesn’t forget to appreciate his juniors who are working phenomenally and reaching for the stars.

In a recent press conference, the South Korean star spoke about some of the K-pop groups in the industry. In particular, he spoke about BTS and BLACKPINK and their impact on the world. He stated:

"I’m very proud of them and think they are very worthy of that attention."

Psy admires and wishes luck to K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK

During a press conference for the release of his latest album, the Gangnam Style singer recently shared his opinions on various K-pop groups. He was all praise for his juniors, especially K-pop global sensations BTS and BLACKPINK.

He said:

"Those that have gained popularity in the U.S. like BTS and BLACKPINK are the opposite of me. For those that rise to fame, I think that permanence and continuity are important, and I think that is great."

Notably, he spoke about how BTS achieved an “unfinished” goal and his dream to be #1 on the Billboard Charts, an achievement he narrowly missed with his hit single Gangnam Style.

Psy continued and praised the septet for its many achievements and wished them all the happiness in the world. He also shared how proud he is of the K-pop boy group and everything they’ve created.

"BTS have achieved a personal unfinished dream of mine, and I remember sending them a big round of applause. If they continue as they are doing now, they will become much more, of course they aren’t making music just for the nation’s pride, but I think they will give us a lot of proud moments."

Despite a language barrier, K-pop continues to grow in the global arena. He shared that YouTube played a major role in the spread of k-pop.

He further said:

"I feel very proud that I played a part in that trigger. In fact, my BTS friends have also thanked me for that several times, so I am proud of it."

Given that Psy is a senior in the industry, his compliments and appreciation towards his juniors certainly show just how kind and humble he is. However, this isn’t the first time he has praised BTS and shown his support for the group.

It is always heart-warming to hear and see K-pop artists, especially seniors, praising other Korean artists and their juniors for their hard work and dedication. Psy has always maintained good friendships with other idols.

Meanwhile, his latest album, Psy 9th, is packed with collaborative tracks with various K-pop singers in the music industry. The singer’s title track, That That, is produced by BTS’ SUGA that also features the K-pop rapper in the music video. The track has already blown up the internet with its banger beats and refreshing melody.

Edited by Khushi Singh