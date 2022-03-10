Bae Suzy in talks to lead Netflix series by CLOY director based on famous webtoon

Start-Up actress Bae Suzy has received an offer to play the lead role in Netflix’s upcoming series based on a popular webtoon, according to Sports Chosun.

The streaming platform is in discussions to adapt the webtoon, The Girl Downstairs aka Lee Doo Na! into a drama. They also have Crash Landing on You director Lee Jung-hyo roped in to helm the project.

Nicknamed The Nation’s First Love, the 27-year-old former Miss A member has been a part of multiple classic K-dramas such as My Love from the Star, and Pinocchio. She started her acting career by debuting in the 2011 teen musical drama Dream High.

Netflix’s webtoon adaptation for ‘The Girl Downstairs’ might have Bae Suzy in the lead

On March 10, Sports Chosun reported that K-pop idol and actress Bae Suzy has received a lead casting offer for Netflix’s college romance series The Girl Downstairs, based on a popular webtoon by author and illustrator Min Song-ah. The webtoon premiered in July 2019 and is ongoing with more than 115 episodes.

Bae Suzy’s agency, Management SOOP, responded to the reports, confirming that she has received an offer and is “reviewing the role” to Newsen. There have been no additional details regarding the male lead or the start of production. However, expectations are set high for the show as it will be directed by Crash Landing on You, and Romance is a Bonus Book PD Lee Jung-hyo.

If the actress accepts the role, it will be her third project that might be released in 2022. Bae Suzy currently has a sci-fi film and drama project lined up for release this year.

The movie is titled Wonderland stars Park Woo-shik and Park Bo-gum. Meanwhile, drama Anna recently wrapped up filming and stars Jung Eun-chae, Kim Joon-han and Park Ye-young.

What is the story of K-drama ‘The Girl Downstairs’?

Webtoon The Girl Downstairs or Lee Du-na! is created by Min Song-ah and revolves around a romance brewing between a college student and a former K-pop idol. It is a college romance series with some sprinkles of humor too. The English version of the comic on LINE Webtoon has 34.1 million reads and a 9.59/10 star rating.

Lee Won-joon, a first-year college student, moved into his new apartment only to find an ex-celebrity, Lee Du-na, living in the same apartment downstairs. Du-na has been hiding from her past life, for reasons yet unknown.

While Won-joon first avoids the former idol, her mysterious past life catches Won-joon’s attention and he starts gravitating towards her.

Min Song-ah also has another short popular webtoon titled Nano List which premiered and completed in 2016. It had 55.7 million reads and 9.81/10 star rating.

Meanwhile, Bae Suzy recently marked her return to music after four years with a single titled Satellite. The song debuted at No. 65 on the worldwide iTunes song chart and even had a great run on K-charts.

