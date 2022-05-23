Fans of BTS' Jin plant an entire "Epiphany Forest" at the Jurung Tiga Nature Park in Indonesia

Record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS has time and again participated in various activities to promote environmental awareness and sustainable development through numerous international campaigns. The septet's music, too, encourages people to be better human beings and raises social awareness, which is one of the many reasons why the group has become South Korea's pride.

Group member Jin has been extremely involved in expressing his feelings about environmental issues. Previously, the artist has called for various methods to separate waste products for economical water usage and more.

Fans of the artist are aiming to instill an ecological consciousness in people by planting a whole forest in his honor at Indonesia's Jurung Tiga Nature Park. The park was also named after Jin's song, Epiphany, by the group of young environmentalists.

On BTS member Jin’s 29th birthday, Indonesian fans of the artist thought about giving him a meaningful gift that will last a lifetime. Jin received a refreshing and priceless gift that spoke volumes about the growing need for environmental awareness.

A whole forest was planted in Jin’s name at the Jurung Tiga Nature Park in the Kalimantan region of Indonesia bearing the name “Epiphany Forest”, which is labelled after Jin’s song.

The young activists stated that they were inspired by Jin’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2021. The crooner’s speech was certainly the key moment of the entire event and was translated into hundreds of languages while being broadcast live around the world.

Jin’s short yet inspiring speech read:

"You can feel the good vibes from just looking at this. There were times during the past two years when I, too, felt bewildered and troubled, but still, here we have people who cry out, Let’s live on. Let’s make the best of this moment."

He continued by speaking about the term “Lost Generation” which is a reference to those who have missed out on opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated:

"I think that’s why, instead of the Lost Generation, a more appropriate name would be the 'Welcome Generation' because, instead of fearing change, this generation says 'Welcome' and keeps forging ahead."

With this, fans of Jin immediately understood the true meaning behind his speech and are trying to establish a positive example of their idol and actively participate in projects to spread awareness about current ecological problems.

The motto of the Indonesian project is “This is how we welcome change”, and the young activists have planted 124 trees in the singer’s name.

Upcoming environmental projects by fans of BTS' Jin in South Korea

According to various reports, Korean fans of BTS' Jin are working tirelessly together with the Seoul Environment Association to create a massive forest in the name of the singer in Seoul, South Korea. The start of the project is slated for October 2022 with activists of varied ages coming together to plant beautiful trees.

What makes these environmental projects even more special is that each tree is planted with lots of love and care for the Earth. With this positive impact, the tree will continue to grow and nourish while bathing in the sun’s rays for many more centuries. In a similar vein, it will also exist as a token of fans' love and admiration for the ideals of Kim Seokjin.

