BTS has a gala time while visiting the US, posts content with Coldplay's Chris Martin and H.E.R 

Record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS had the time of their lives while visiting the United States of America for official work. Besides completing their important visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage month, the members also enjoyed their time in the country as they visited multiple places.

The White House @WhiteHouse

–V of “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.”–V of @bts_bighit “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.” –V of @bts_bighit https://t.co/bikkWhWJov

Following their visit to the White House, the group members took to their official Instagram accounts and updated fans with some exciting content. The boys roamed the streets of Washington D.C. and posted videos and pictures of themselves having a fancy meal with British rock band singer Coldplay’s Chris Martin. That's not all, but Jungkook, J-Hope and Jimin also posted fun content with American singer H.E.R.

𝗷.𝗺'𝘀 𝗸𝗮𝘁 ♡ @95rockpjm CHRIS MARTIN HAD A DINNER WITH BTS OH MY GOD CHRIS MARTIN HAD A DINNER WITH BTS OH MY GOD https://t.co/m1Qjpawts6

BTS' J-Hope posts refreshing updates about the group's US trip

Story continues below ad

The seven-member K-pop boy group officially wrapped up their trip to Washington D.C. After visiting President Joe Biden and delivering a speech on anti-Asian hate crimes, the boys spent some time with fellow artists and friends during their trip.

Groupmate J-Hope posted several pictures and videos of the group members having a gala time and also updated fans with some scenic views of the city. Taking to his official Instagram account, J-Hope first posted pictures of a luscious green park with the river flowing calmly alongside the side of the park. He also uploaded pictures of the historic Lincoln Memorial where many visitors were spotted relaxing in the sun.

Story continues below ad

In his second set of posts, BTS' J-Hope uploaded a “Goodbye post” and shared memories from the group’s last night in the United States of America. In one of his videos, J-Hope recorded real-time footage of a scrumptious dessert known as Baked Alaska.

For those unversed, Baked Alaska or Bombe Alaska is a dessert consisting of ice cream and cake topped with sweet browned meringue. The dish is made of ice cream layered in a pie dish, lined with slices of soft sponge cake. The entire dish is placed in a fuming hot oven for a few minutes, enough to get firm and caramelized, but not too long before the ice cream melts.

Story continues below ad

J-Hope was mesmerizied with the dish as the chef poured some liquor and lit the dessert, which produced orange and blue flames. The singer excitedly stated:

"Wow! …What is this? Is this dessert?."

Group member Jin amusingly stated:

"Isn’t this hot ice cream?"

Both Jin and J-Hope cracked up as the singer turned towards Jin to capture his funny description. In the background, viewers can also notice group leader RM sitting with Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin, proving that BTS had the opportunity to meet their new friend during their visit. Upon a closer look, fans can notice Chris Martin wearing Jin “Good Day Pajamas” from the group’s exclusive artist-made collection.

ColdplayXtra @coldplayxtra



#ColdplayDC

📸 J-Hope's Instagram Looks like Chris Martin has been dining with #BTS in Washington D.C prior to Coldplay's show at FedEx Field📸 J-Hope's Instagram Looks like Chris Martin has been dining with #BTS in Washington D.C prior to Coldplay's show at FedEx Field 👀 #ColdplayDC 📸 J-Hope's Instagram https://t.co/VCfgcFfsyo

Story continues below ad

Following his dinner pictures, J-Hope showed fans some delicious alcoholic drinks in a huge, towering tumblr with group member Jimin jokingly holding the tumblr as to state that the drink is all for himself. Placed with some ice cubes on the side, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook were also accompanied by American singer H.E.R. at an arcade center.

The four friends had a good time laughing and competing with each other as they played several arcade games including basketball and boxing.

hourly jimin @hourlyjmn 3J hanging out with H.E.R. 3J hanging out with H.E.R. 😭 https://t.co/3vRFpp2MnW

Story continues below ad

As the day ended, BTS' J-Hope shared some ending pictures with fans and clicked some selcas of himself sitting on the plane before jetting off back to South Korea to prepare for the group’s upcoming album release. Despite the short visit, BTS members surely made some exciting memories that they will remember forever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far