"We are so proud of you": Fans are overjoyed to see BTS speaking against Asian hate crimes at the White House

Global K-pop sensation BTS created history as the group traveled to the United States of America to meet President Joe Bideon at the White house. The reason for the group’s attendance was the very fact that they were called to discuss and raise awareness against anti-Asian hate crimes, in addition to Asian inclusion, which have become more prominent issues in recent years.

All suited and booted in their formal black and white ensembles, each member took turns to thank everyone present in the press release room and spoke on the aforementioned issues. Following their speech, as soon as the videos and pictures of the group were released, fans sprang up and took to various platforms to reshare the moments captured at the White House.

Netizens and fans alike praised the group for their professionalism, with many stating that they are proud to see the septet changing the world bit-by-bit for a better tomorrow. Thousands of fans stated:

"We are so proud of you."

MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹 proof @seokjinmylabsss we are so proud of you kim namjoon , kim seokjin , min yoongi , jung hoseok , park jimin , kim taehyung , and jeon jungkook bts bts bts hwaiting you have our back we are so proud of you kim namjoon , kim seokjin , min yoongi , jung hoseok , park jimin , kim taehyung , and jeon jungkook bts bts bts hwaiting you have our back 💜 https://t.co/I7zUV0W2BY

ARMYs trend "Proud is an understatement" as BTS visits the White House

President Biden @POTUS



I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit . Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon. https://t.co/LnczTpT2aL

On May 31, 2022, BTS made headlines for its recent visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and also celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The group also sat down with President Biden and had a one-on-one conversation regarding the importance of diversity and Asian inclusion.

On this day, the seven-member boy group stood in front of a room full of reporters to deliver their impactful and inspiring speech against anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage month.

The White House also live-streamed the historic moment via its official YouTube channel and millions of fans tuned in to watch their beloved global stars speak on concerning issues.

Fans were excited to see the group on stage and deliver a moving speech. With this in mind, fans took to Twitter and began trending the phrase “Proud is an understatement” and posted videos and pictures of the septet during their visit.

Many fans also stated that they were lucky to have witnessed a legendary moment in history to see BTS making an important statement in front of billions of people, all to make the world a better and safer place to live in.

Terry Halligan @TerryHalligan3 @seokjinmylabsss 🥹🫶🫰 @anuoluwa_26 I am so impressed with them.. for Standing up for Right and being heard..my heart goes out to them.. absolutely nobody should ever be bullied, mistreated or belittled.. We are all Human beings that deserve, love, respect to be seen and heard🥹🫶🫰 @seokjinmylabsss @anuoluwa_26 I am so impressed with them.. for Standing up for Right and being heard..my heart goes out to them.. absolutely nobody should ever be bullied, mistreated or belittled.. We are all Human beings that deserve, love, respect to be seen and heard 🙏😇🥹🫶🫰💞

BTS has been working towards global awareness and has participated in various international campaigns to address and spread social awareness regarding important issues in today’s society.

Last year, the septet attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to perform and deliver a speech for future generations as the members were appointed as South Korea’s ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’.

The Dynamite singers have also participated in multiple campaigns including, LOVE MYSELF with UNICEF, Stop Asian Hate, and Black Lives Matter.

